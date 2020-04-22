GTA Online and Red Dead Online Servers Down? Support Says No

Players have reported that GTA Online and Red Dead Online servers were down on Tuesday, April 21, but the official support page for both games says they are fine.

According to the Rockstar Games Support page, everything should now be fine with both of these games from the server-side, although for most of the day they were not. Earlier, the page noted that both games were “limited” across all platforms, but they were not down.

While the difference between down and limited is not clear, the latter means that servers are having issues, but they are not completely down for everyone. This could be the reason Rockstar Games said that all servers are “up” for a certain time.

For the Social Club and the Rockstar Games Launcher, both of their servers are healthy throughout the day.

That is not the case for GTA Online and Red Dead Online as outages and issues are affecting both games, at least as indicated in updates from the Rockstar Games Support page. The service statuses are shown in color-coded buttons: green for up, red for down, and yellow for limited.

GTA Online and Red Dead Online are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. These platforms show both games on limited status. Meanwhile, GTA Online is also available on Xbox 360, which is also having server issues.

On the other hand, Red Dead Online is also available on Google Stadia, Google’s new streaming platform, which is currently up and running.

It is unclear what the exact issue is as of publishing. However, there are possibilities that these issues are related to the influx of players who are trying to play both games while they are on quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Down Detectors, server issues for Red Dead Online peaked at 4:44 pm EST with 346 reports. After an hour, the reports dropped to 36. Among the reported problems, 91% involve the server connection, 7% had log-in issues while another 1% was on website concerns.

We will update this post as more information comes in from other official channels. However, the Rockstar Games Support official Twitter account has not tweeted about the issue at this time.

Rockstar leakers say pre-production for Grand Theft Auto 6 has started back in 2014, denouncing the previous report that it is still early in development.

Rockstar leaker Tez2 said the game development was midway done. He pointed out the development time of Red Dead Redemption 2 as further proof. However, Tez2 stated that a release date is still indefinite.

Tez2 gained some merits when it was revealed that GTA 6 would be smaller than previous games at launch, but will later be expanded with DLC. This may keep the release date within the somewhat near future.

Meanwhile, Liberty93 also came out claiming that the game’s story was already “finished” by co-founder Dan Houser before he left the company in February. However, a finished story does not necessarily mean a release is already possible soon.

