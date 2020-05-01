GTA Online (V) and Red Dead Online Servers Down; Two Deus Ex Games are Now DRM Free

It seems like Rockstar Games servers are down after GTA V Online and Red Dead Online players reported they could not load any characters.

Rockstar Games servers are down

According to a report by Digi Statement, tons of players on PlayStation 4 and PC are having trouble accessing the games, especially when loading characters and characterization. People have jumped to Twitter and online forums to confirm the problem with both games.

An outage-tracking website known as Down Detector confirmed that Rockstar servers are facing some technical problems.

It appears as though GTA V Online and Red Dead Online server problems have affected thousands of players across the US based on the outage map the website has provided.

As of writing, the issues haven’t been resolved yet, and there are still no updates from developers.

GTA V Online Players are at war

Meanwhile, before tons of players were unable to access Grand Theft Auto Online servers, a war was raging in-game. It did not include the usual criminal kingpins and drug dealers but was instead between players wearing alien suits.

Players can choose which side they are on, wearing either purple, white, or green alien suits and causing rampage on the virtual streets of Los Santos.

In a report by Kotaku, the trend has been going on for a few weeks, starting with players wearing neon green alien suits and walking around, beating lone players they find with their bare fists and baseball bats.

Soon enough, a growing faction of purple aliens arrived and stood up against the green aliens, sparking a war between the two groups.

These purple aliens seem to focus mainly on beating up any green aliens they find, instead of ganging up on poor, lonesome GTA Online players.

There were even reports that purple aliens were protecting players that green aliens were beating up.

As the trend continues to gain attention, more factions and sub-groups are forming, mainly people wearing white alien costumes and even FIB (an in-game parody of the FBI), whose primary focus is to get rid of aliens altogether.

Anyone can wear any costume they prefer, so it’s possible to join whichever faction you want anytime.

Deus Ex Game go DRM-free

In other news, two Deus Ex games are now Digital Rights Management (DRM)-free on GOG–meaning fans can install them wherever and however they like.

The two games are Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Deus Ex: Human Revolution, which are also currently discounted at GOG, according to GameRant. This makes it the perfect time for gamers to try out these games.

But, get them as soon as you can since the discounts won’t last forever. For those who are unaware, DRM means players can install the games without any need for activation or an online connection for it to work once it has been purchased.

Deus Ex: Human Revolution was released in 2013 while Mankind Divided was a more recent title in the franchise, which was launched in 2016.

One other game was released in between the two, so Mankind Divided isn’t exactly Human Revolution‘s sequel. Deus Ex is a series of role-playing (RPG) games set in a dystopian future.

