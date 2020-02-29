Gulfport Energy Corporation reported a surprise loss and analysts have updated their forecasts

There was a big sale in(NASDAQ: GPOR) stocks in the week since the annual report was released, with the stock falling 39% to $ 0.77. Overall, it wasn’t particularly good, with a surprising (legal) loss of $ 12.49 per share on sales of $ 1.3 billion, although analysts expected a profit. The result is an important time for investors as they can track a company’s performance, review top analysts’ forecasts for next year, and see if the mood about the company has changed. So we’ve compiled the latest post-profit forecasts to see what analysts’ legal forecasts are for next year.

NasdaqGS: GPOR Past and Future, February 29, 2020 More

Taking recent results into account, the current consensus of the ten Gulfport Energy analysts expects sales of $ 917.6 million in 2020, reflecting a worrying 32% decline in sales over the past 12 months. Gulfport Energy is also expected to become profitable with a statutory profit of $ 0.10 per share. Before this earnings report, analysts had forecast sales of $ 1.06 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $ 0.10 in 2020. So after these results, analyst sentiment has changed significantly, and analysts have significantly reduced sales and revenue confirming earnings per share.

The average analyst price target was lowered 5.7% to $ 2.48, with lower sales forecasts suggesting negative sentiment towards Gulfport Energy, although earnings forecasts remained unchanged. However, this is not the only conclusion we can draw from this data, as some investors also like to take the spread of estimates into account when evaluating analyst price targets. Gulfport Energy’s most optimistic analyst has a price target of $ 5.00 per share, while the most pessimistic is $ 0.75. Therefore, we would not give the analysts’ price targets too much credibility in this case, as there are clearly very different views on what kind of performance this company can achieve. With this in mind, we would not attach too much importance to the consensus price target as it is only an average and the analysts clearly have very different views of the business.

In addition, we can look at Gulfport Energy’s performance in the past and determine whether the business is expected to improve and whether the company is expected to perform better than a broader market. These estimates assume that sales are likely to slow. With a forecast drop in sales of 32%, there has been a significant decrease compared to the annual growth of 23% in the past five years. Compare this to our data, which suggests that other companies in the same market are expected to see overall revenue growth of 5.0% next year. It is fairly clear that Gulfport Energy’s sales are likely to do much worse than the broader market.

The conclusion

The most important thing is that the mood has not changed significantly. Analysts once again confirm that earnings per share are expected to continue to meet expectations. Unfortunately, analysts have also downgraded their sales estimates, and our data shows that sales are likely to underperform the broader market. Nevertheless, earnings per share are more important for the intrinsic value of the business. Still, profits are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts appearing not to have been reassured by the recent results, leading to a lower estimate of Gulfport Energy’s future valuation.

