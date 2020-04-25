[HACKS] Pokemon GO: Abra Community Day; How To Catch Abra and Other Things You Need To Know

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Pokemon GO will be launching it’s Abra Community Day which was rescheduled from its original March date due to the ongoing pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

According to Newsweek’s latest report, a new update was developed by Niantic which will allow Pokemon Go players to enjoy the most popular in-game event from anywhere, including the safety of their home.

The official blog of Niantic described how the event will be different from the previous ones. Here are some ways to catch Abra, get the special move, and other things you need to know before you start the new Pokemon grand challenge.

According to Newsweek, the Pokemon GO Abra Community Day event will start this Saturday, April 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Niantic has increased the time of Abra Community Day to six hours from its original 3 hours to allow players to enjoy the event even more and to have more chances of catching Abra and finding its Shiny form.

According to the report of Forbes, Abra is a Kanto-region favorite Pokemon that evolves first into Kadabra, and then into Alakazam. The spotlight Pokemon will be having its Shiny form debut in the popular mobile in-game.

Abra will appear more frequently in the game, allowing trainers to have more opportunities to find and catch it.

The said event will be the best chance for players since the rate of encountering a Shiny Abra is increased during the duration of the event. However, it will be hard to distinguish the shiny Pokemon from its original form.

Abra is normally brown and yellow, but the color changes to a more washed-out hue when it enters its Shiny form.

When Abra evolves to an Alakazam, its original brown color transforms into pink. According to Forbes, any Alakazam evolved during the hours of Pokemon GO Community day or after two hours after will learn the fighting fast move encounter expanding its type coverage in interesting ways.

Trainers will have this special move, which gives Alakazam a powerful option to take on hard fighting Pokemons such as Steel and Dark-type when they evolve Abra from 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are also other in-game bonuses that will surely excite the trainers. “Lures” will last for three hours compared to its original duration which is only one hour. Stardust amount, acquired form catching a Pokemon, will be increased three times. And Buddy Pokemon at it’s “Great” or higher ranking will help trainers during the event by bringing Pokeballs.

Forbes said that there will also be an Elite Charged TM, three Super Incubators, thirty Ultra Balls, and three Incense for 1,280 PokeCoins.

Pokemon GO trainers can also unlock an exclusive Special Research Story for $1, which will provide the players 13,000 Stardust, a Rocket Radar, a Poffin, and other exciting rewards. The story can be purchased now in the in-game store during the event.

Also Read: Pokémon Go to Offer Stay-at-Home Raids to Convince Players to Stay Indoors and Observe Social Distancing