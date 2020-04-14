[HACKS] World Of Warcraft Shadowlands: Tips on How To Be A Pro in 15 Hours

In the last few weeks, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Alpha has been tested by many players. According to the Polygon’s report, in addition to the new testing zones and content of the popular game, WOF is also conducting experiments on shrinking the Shadowlands map to help players speed up their leveling. The update puts the max level cap of 120 down to 50 or 60 levels in the current Shadowlands expansion. The WOF Shadowlands expansion, which is the game’s eighth one in the last 15 years, was unveiled in the opening ceremony of BlizzCon 2019.

Ion Hazzikostas, the director of the game, revealed in the ceremony that there would be some significant changes in the way players level in World of Warcraft, including a shift in the numbered level players displayed under the user’s name.

Leveling up in the new expansion can be quite tricky for the players, especially the new ones. However, Polygon’s report said that players–even those starting from scratch–can be experts in the game in just 15 hours. Here are the tips that can help you become a pro player in no time!

According to the Polygon report, it was confirmed that in the alpha, users can level up without any XP items in just 12 to 15 hours of playing. DesMephisto, a Reddit user, timed themselves leveling in the game over the weekend and broke down their time into 10 levels.

According to DesMephito, players can start immediately at level 10 by choosing the Dark Iron dwarf race. After doing this, it will only take 2 hours and 33 minutes to reach level 20.

They will also be able to reach level 30 in just 4 hours and 57 minutes, and then achieve level 40 in just 8 hours and 5 minutes. After reaching level 40, it should be easy for the player to reach level 50, which is the requirement needed to play the new World of Warcraft Shadowlands.

DesMephito only took 12 hours and 16 minutes to achieve this feat. However, he clarified that those who are starting at level 1 may take an additional hour.

Although it is possible that Blizzard could be enhancing the XP gains during alpha testing, the speed will still line up with some of Blizzard’s initiatives that were announced in the 2019 BlizzCon. It was also clarified that players will have to choose a specific leveling period to acquire a new champ, which is easier compared to going through the previous seven expansions of the game.

Since Blizzard is following tradition, these changes in leveling might be launched in the summer during the usual World of Warcraft’s pre-expansion patch. This will give players time to prepare before the launch of WOF’s Shadowlands update that will level up some champs using the new system.