[HACKS] You Can Now PUBG Mobile on Your PC With ‘Tencent Gaming Buddy’: How To Install and Play Like a Pro

Player Unknown’s Battleground or PUBG, an online multiplayer battle game, has quickly grown in popularity almost to the level of other online games showcasing modern warfare such as Fortnite. PUBG was released exclusively by Player Unknown’s Battleground Corporation as an online game for mobile devices in 2018.

According to the report of Techno Info Plus, players voted the online game as the most popular on the Google Play Store, receiving more than 100 million downloads. Although it’s being played by many people, some players still don’t find it accessible on mobile given their device’s small screens.

Techno Info Plus has said that the challenging mechanics become comparatively less with the help of a PC–which can help players enjoy the game better through a larger screen and better controls. It was reported that one of the developers of the game, “Tencent Games,” has released an emulator that will now allow users to play PUBG Mobile on their personal computers.

They developed an emulator named the “Tencent Gaming Buddy” which was also redesigned to support more mobile games, including Call Of Duty Mobile. The emulator was approved by PUBG, making it official for players to use.

According to the report posted on the Techno Info Plus website, the Tencent Gaming Buddy emulator has several additional perks aside from providing players a 60-frames-per-second resolution on their PC screen. It also gives users the option to switch their screen resolution between HD, Full HD and even Ultra HD depending on their system’s display.

The emulator’s controls are comparable to other current PC shooting or action games. Since players can now enjoy PUBG on their PCs, they’ll have the chance to enjoy the game on a much wider screen to enhance their playing experience.

The installation package does not exceed 9 MB and can be downloaded on the “Game Loop” website. Users might still encounter problems and experience some lag since the PC version of the game is still in its Beta stage. However, the developers created a “cross-play” feature for PUBG so that players who use their PC and mobile device can still connect with each other.

Players can download the PUBG’s official emulator with these easy steps: Once the players are in gameloop.fun, they should select the language version they prefer. After choosing, they need to click “Download Option” located at the bottom.

Once the download is finished, they need to open the installed file and follow the instructions provided. Once the steps are properly completed, they can now open the emulator and look for PUBG Mobile in the search bar. And then they can begin enjoying their favorite game with a different playing experience.

Also Read: [VIDEO] How LEGO Super Mario is Way Different From Your Regular LEGO Set