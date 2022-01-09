Halifax reports that house prices in the UK have reached £276,091, with annual growth at its highest level in nearly 18 years.

According to Halifax, house prices in the UK have reached £276,091, the highest level in nearly 18 years.

The average property price has risen by more than £24,500 since December 2020, as the housing market continues to ‘defy expectations.’

According to the Halifax, house prices in the United Kingdom increased for the sixth month in a row, reaching their highest annual growth rate in nearly 18 years.

As a result, the average property price now stands at £276,091, up more than £24,500 from December 2020.

It’s the biggest year-over-year cash increase since March 2003.

Annual house price inflation reached 9.8%, the highest level since July 2007.

The housing market continued to “defy expectations” in 2021, according to Russell Galley, managing director of the mortgage lender, with quarterly growth reaching 3.5 percent in December.

“We haven’t seen this level since November 2006.”

Despite the UK being under lockdown for much of the first half of the year, the average house price hit new record highs on eight occasions in 2021.”

During the various pandemic lockdowns, Mr Galley cited a lack of spending opportunities, which allowed people to save more.

“This factor, combined with the stamp duty holiday and the race for space as a result of homeworking, will have prompted buyers to move forward with home purchases that were previously planned for this year.”

He went on to say that the extension of the government’s job and income support programs, as well as a lack of available homes for sale and historically low mortgage rates, had all contributed to annual house price inflation reaching 9.8%, the highest level since July 2007.

“Looking ahead, the prospect of further interest rate hikes this year to combat rising inflation and increasing pressures on household budgets suggests house price growth will slow significantly,” he said.

“We anticipate that house prices will maintain their current high levels, but that growth will be slower than in the previous two years.”

However, depending on how the pandemic continues to affect the economy, there are a number of factors that could push house prices in either direction.”

According to Halifax’s House Price Index, Wales was the best-performing nation or region in the UK in December, with annual house price inflation of 14.5 percent, bringing the average value to.

