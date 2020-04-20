Halliburton sees gloomy activity in North America and joins rivals in spending cuts

(Reuters) – Halliburton Co. On Monday, the larger rival Schlumberger dealt with impairments in the first quarter and gave a bleak outlook for North America as oil field providers struggle with an unprecedented drop in oil prices.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Oil prices have fallen by more than 60% since January a level well below the cost required for many shale drills to hit breakeven, resulting in drilling stops and drastic spending cuts by manufacturers, which has impacted demand for services from Halliburton and competitor Schlumberger and Baker Hughes “data-reactid =” 24 “> Oil prices have dropped more than 60% since January to a level well below the cost that many shale drills take to break even, resulting in drilling stops and drastic spending cuts by producers who burdened demand for services offered by Halliburton and rival Schlumberger and Baker Hughes .

“We expect North American activity to decline sharply in the second quarter and remain under pressure until the end of the year, which will affect all pools,” said Jeff Miller, Halliburton’s chief executive officer, in a statement.

Halliburton, which generates most of its business in North America, saw a 25% decline in sales in the region to $ 2.46 billion, while international sales increased 5% to $ 2.58 billion in the quarter.

The company announced that it would reduce its investments to $ 800 million for the year and cut overhead and other costs by approximately $ 1 billion after announcing in March that it would “significantly” reduce the investments.

Major rival Schlumberger cut its dividend last week, charging a $ 8.5 billion charge on asset write-downs in the first quarter, while Baker Hughes announced it would take a $ 1.5 billion charge, write off the value of its oilfield business and cut spending by 20% by 2020.

Halliburton reported a net loss of $ 1.02 billion, or $ 1.16 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared to a profit of $ 152 million, or 17 cents per share, the previous year.

Without fees, Halliburton earned 31 cents per share, exceeding Wall Street’s estimate of 24 cents per share, according to Refinitiv’s I / B / E / S data.

(Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal in Bengaluru; editing by Supriya Kurane)