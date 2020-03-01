Hand soap and disinfectant hand gel are offered online at extortionate prices NOW

Web shops respond to the huge demand for hand soap and disinfecting hand gel, writes The Telegraph Saturday. A bottle of 50 centiliter that is normally offered at Albert Heijn for eighty cents, was found on the site of bol.com for 19.50 euros.

The webshop says in conversation with the newspaper that the advertisement was offered by an external supplier. “We have found the extremely high prices. They are disproportionate to the normal amounts that are paid and will remove the advertisement,” said spokesperson Tamara Vlootman.

The relevant ‘offer’ can indeed no longer be found on the site. There is, however, another option for two bottles of 60 centilitres, for which interested parties have to pay thirty euros. In the reviews it is raining criticism of the web store, which is labeled as ‘scammers’.

Not only hand soap, but also mouth caps were offered on the platform at extortionate prices. “In the coming period we will keep a close eye on prices on such products to prevent further abuses,” says Vlootman.

NU.nl already wrote on Friday that shops and drug stores had difficulty filling up empty shelves. For example, Kruidvat has sold twice as much hand soap with an antibacterial effect, while the sale of hand gel is five times as high as in the same period in previous years.