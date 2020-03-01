Harley-Davidson is looking for a new leadership to end its sales struggle

By Rajesh Kumar Singh

(Reuters) – Harley-Davidson Inc on Friday appointed a board member who has been appointed interim boss to reverse the almost bankrupt Puma brand business as the motorcycle manufacturer looks for an effective strategy to attract young customers and revitalize sales.

Jochen Zeitz was asked to take over after CEO Matthew Levatich resigned after the worst sales performance by the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company in at least 16 years.

Harley-Davidson said Zeitz would act as interim CEO until an external search firm helps find a new director.

Michael Uhlarik, founder of the consulting firm Motorcycle Global, said Levatich’s exit is expected. He said Harley would likely help Zeitz in the long term because he has “proven turnaround” skills.

Zeitz is known for making the loss-making Puma one of the world’s three leading sports brands in the 1990s.

“It’s not about the next quarter or earnings per share,” said Uhlarik. “You need to develop a long-term, multi-year strategy.”

For years, Harley has failed to increase sales in the top-selling US market, which accounts for more than half of the motorcycles sold. The Milwaukee-based company struggles to attract new customers as tattooed baby boomer consumers age.

Levatich, who took over the management of the company in May 2015, relied on new launches, including battery-powered bicycles, to improve the company’s fate in the domestic market.

However, the results remained elusive.

Harley’s U.S. bike sales in 2019 were the lowest in at least 16 years. The drop in sales in the past 12 quarters has forced the company to limit the production of its bicycles in order to avoid pressure on prices and protect profits.

In 2019, Harley’s U.S. bike shipping volume was the lowest in at least two decades. Worldwide deliveries were the lowest since 2010.

With no recovery in sight in sight, investors became restless.

Since Levatich took over, Harley’s shares have fallen 46%. For comparison: the S & P 500 index has gained 40%.

Falling sales had prompted Wall Street to speculate whether the company that symbolized the counterculture movement of the 1960s would seek refuge in a buyout or go private to revise its product lines and branding without the pressure from shareholders, its profit margins shield.

Last month, Levatich tried to parry this question by expressing his confidence in the current strategy. But he also admitted that the challenges were “significant” for Harley, as his heavy and expensive motorcycles competed for “people’s shortage of time, funding and people’s commitment”.

Levatich will support the transition through the end of March, the company said.

On Friday, Harley stock closed 2.2% at $ 30.47.

