Has large retailers kept masks in stock?

THE CHEKING PROCESS – Several orders of health professions accuse the large distribution of having stocked the masks at the expense of the caregivers, to sell them to their customers.

Supplying French people with masks is an opportunity for retailers to attract customers to stores.

THE QUESTION – Several orders of medical professions, as well as the union of pharmacists’ unions, were indignant last week that the mass retailing market as of Monday millions of surgical masks.

In a very lively press release, they accuse the big brands (Carrefour, Intermarché, Leclerc, Système U …) of being “war profiteers” “Where were these masks when our doctors, our nurses, our pharmacists, our dentists, our physiotherapists, our podiatrist pedicures, our midwives but also all our personnel in direct contact with the disease trembled and fell every morning?They ask. They say they don’t understand “that what did not exist yesterday is plentiful today“

With covered words, they suggest that the mass distribution stocked masks when the doctors ran out. Even today, the union of dispensary pharmacist unions demands that signs