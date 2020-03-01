Has the democratic chance finally come?

In 1914, the United States levied a transaction tax on all sales or transfers of shares. It expired in 1966.

Since then, many progressives have hoped to bring it back.

Some Democrats are now wondering if the coming years could be a moment when the United States is seriously considering an idea that many in the financial community reject: every single Democrat who is still in the race around the president is at least open to the idea. Some have it as a central part of their platform.

“Bernie [Sanders] and I proposed a version of a transaction tax called the Tobin tax back in the 90s, ”said Rep. Peter Defazio (D-OR) in an interview with Yahoo Finance, adding:“ I’ve been dealing with it for a very long time. “

Many observers are mocking the chances of a transaction tax – even with a long-standing lawyer who is currently the front runner for democratic nomination – because the Senate could block it. At the moment, the Democrats have a rise to the seats to turn around, which would be necessary to take control of the chamber.

Even if Democrats turn the chamber around, Charles Schumer is likely to lead a Democratic Senate, helping in 2009 to stop (and introduced by DeFazio) a bill that would have introduced tax after the financial crisis.

"He would risk being in the Senate"

DeFazio didn’t crush any words when asked about the New York Senator.

“Well, I don’t know when he’s back up, but I think he would risk his Senate seat if he spoke out against something that a president and a Democratic House are helping tax leeches on Wall Street that do nothing but flash trading. ” he said.

The Schumer’s helpers did not respond to requests for comments.

In addition to the earnings (Sanders has a calculation, DeFazio estimated that up to $ 2.4 trillion in transaction taxes would accrue over the next ten years. DeFazio focused on how investor behavior behaves would improve by eliminating "unproductive" trading behavior.

“It would be insignificant if the impact would affect pension funds because they don’t migrate and don’t do flash trading,” he said. “If they were flash trading, they would likely be violating their fiduciary responsibilities. This will have minimal impact on value investors. “

DeFazio's bill would tax stocks, bonds and derivatives at 0.1% and bring in an estimated $ 777 billion. Sanders beats rates of 0.5% for stocks, 0.1% for bonds and 0.005% for derivatives.

Opposition of the financial sector

The Oregon congressman is unlikely to change the minds of many finance members. The Investment Company Institute is the leading association that represents mutual funds, ETFs and other such companies.

According to an ICI spokesman, a tax would “cost American families billions of dollars a year,” adding that “the high cost to American savers is not worth it.”

Half of the Americans own shares, said Greg Valliere, chief US policy strategist at AGF Investments, adding, “I think many investors would be concerned about this.”

Valliere admitted that “the tax hit would be very modest”, at least for some of the proposals posted on Capitol Hill and the campaign, but that they could be increased later.

Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Brian Schatz (D-HI) worked with DeFazio in the Senate. “A small fee for financial transactions on these high-rollers will help contain risky behavior while generating revenue that we can invest in growing our economy, improving public education, and creating new jobs,” said Van Hollen in a statement to Yahoo Finance. “I’m happy to see presidential candidates adopt this sensible solution.”

In the end, the fate of a financial transaction tax could not be decided on the campaign, but in the economies of Europe.

