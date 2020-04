BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes and a pseudonymous trader known as ‘Crypto Capo’ both predicted the (BTC) price to drop to the $3,000s in early 2020. In the near-term, both expect Bitcoin to retest the $3,000 region once again.

In the BitMEX Crypto Trader Digest letter dated April 9, 2020, Hayes said that as the U.S. stock market sees another leg down, all asset classes could ‘puke’, causing Bitcoin price to correct.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph