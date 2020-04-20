HDFC Bank ADR Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q4

Investing.com – HDFC Bank ADR reported on Saturday fourth quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

HDFC Bank ADR announced earnings per share of 0.51 on revenue of 2.83B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 0.52 on revenue of 2.87B. That with comparison to EPS of 0.93 on revenue of 2.58B in the same period a year before. HDFC Bank ADR had reported EPS of 0.57 on revenue of 2.93B in the previous quarter. Analysts are expecting EPS of 0.43 and revenue of 3.11B in the upcoming quarter.

HDFC Bank ADR shares are down 36.93% from the beginning of the year , still down 39.22% from its 52 week high of 65.76 set on July 2, 2019. They are under-performing the which is down 0% year to date.

HDFC Bank ADR’s report follows an earnings missed by JPMorgan on Tuesday, who reported EPS of 0.78 on revenue of 29.07B, compared to forecasts EPS of 1.87 on revenue of 29.54B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on Wednesday with first quarter EPS of 3.72 on revenue of 64.42B, compared to forecast for EPS of 3.63 on revenue of 64.16B.

HDFC Bank ADR follows other major Financial sector earnings this month