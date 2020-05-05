Headphones Should Also Be Clean During the Coronavirus Pandemic

The CDC recommends proper cleaning of personal gadgets as the world struggles against the pandemic.

While the guideline does not specifically include headphones and earbuds, these gadgets also require proper disinfection for safety and hygiene. However, it is fairly easy to clean headphones.

Since the world still struggles against the coronavirus pandemic, we need to understand the risks of going out in public with headphones.

Infectious disease physician, Dr. Anne Liu of Stanford Health Care, told Mashable in a phone call about some concerns that headphone use during the pandemic. While there is not much data on the subject, COVID-19 can still be transmitted through the ears, which are covered in skin and has “no direct passage into your respiratory epithelium.”

Cleveland Clinic said coronavirus can live on hard surfaces like plastic, glass, and wood for three to five days. If the headphones have been infected, we could acquire it by touching their face without washing hands first.

Still, according to Liu, the risk of catching the coronavirus from headphone use isn’t especially high, depending on the circumstances.

“A more likely situation for [COVID-19] transmission is when people are not physically distancing, especially in enclosed spaces, but it could also be outdoors when people are packed together,” said Liu adding that the risk is low if people respect social distancing even outdoors.

Clinical veterinarian at Harvard Medical School Dr. Mia Lieberman once conducted a study on smartphone sterilization. Various devices have different risk factors. Since headphones and earbuds are not often touched as the phone, they do not carry the same risk.

“Earbuds, you kind of put in, listen to music, and take out again,” said Lieberman adding that it is less risky as the phone.

For disinfecting headphones, it is best to use rubbing alcohol or disinfecting wipes. However, Lieberman advised users to check the manufacturer’s suggestions for certain material like fabric.

“Probably an alcohol wipe wouldn’t do too much damage, but there’s a variety of different materials out there so people should consult the manufacturer,” Lieberman said.

While specific manufacturers have different maintenance process, here is a step-by-step guide on how to clean the headphones.

1. Earbuds are the most delicate of headphones, so it requires careful disinfection. Make sure the headphones are unplugged or powered off (for Bluetooth). After that, clean the rubber tips, plastic casing, and the mesh speaker grill using different materials and methods.

2. Detach removable ear tips before attacking the waxy build-up on them. Clear out the wax first, using anything you have on hand that might be useful. Be gentle in cleaning them. Both Bose and Beats recommend mild soap and water while a soft cloth can be used for drying.

3. On the other hand, soft cloth or cotton swab can be used for the plastic exterior. Be reminded that Apple does not want to use soap, bleach, or other cleaning solutions on AirPods, but 70% isopropyl rubbing alcohol is fine. Alcohol or Clorox wipes can be used to clean the plastic parts gently.

4. Finally, the speaker grill is the most delicate because it can lead to soap stains on plastic and a speaker that does not work, which may affect the listening ability. Remove residue off the grill using a toothbrush or cotton swab with a small amount of rubbing alcohol.

These are simple steps to keep the headphones clean. Just keep it gentle to avoid breaking them.

