Heart patients express concerns Even more interaction NOW

On our reaction platform NUjij, visitors can discuss the news and ask the editors questions. We receive tens of thousands of responses every week. In this weekly section we list the best contributions and discussions.

More NOW you on the front page

We are testing something new on NU.nl: In the near future, we will post a separate NUjij section on the front page once a week. Here you can discuss current topics. We highlight interesting discussions and try to get you even more involved in the news.

For example, we called for questions about the canceled school exams and you could discuss the tax scheme for entrepreneurs.

We will also make articles in this section based on NUjij responses. This week we spoke to people with psychological complaints who experience additional problems due to the corona crisis. GGZ employees explained how they deal with this situation.

No operations for cardiovascular patients for the time being

Cardiologists notice that many heart patients stay away from the hospital because of the coronavirus. That is why the Dutch Association for Cardiology (NVVC) called on cardiovascular patients to report to acute complaints.

Several heart patients found the appeal of the NVVC to be remarkable, because the coronavirus outbreak does not allow them to come by with their complaints. They expressed their concerns about this to NUjij.

One of those heart patients is Ruud Noorman. He said that due to the outbreak of the coronavirus he cannot be operated on for the time being and has been sent home.

“I can’t call again until it feels like an elephant has sat on my chest.” Ruud Noorman

You can read the whole story with Noorman and the reaction of the NVVC here:

People with autism explain how they deal with the corona measures

Thursday was World Autism Day. More than 1 percent of the Dutch have some form of autism. The corona measures can have a major impact on this group. At NUjij, we therefore asked how people with autism go through these days. Reader Carco has ASD and says that he experiences the measures as pleasant.

“The corona measures give me air. I don’t have difficult appointments with people. I can work at home. I have a valid reason not to want to go to the supermarket. In short: much less overstimulation. I can organize my day myself and have plenty of time for my special interests. The rush is gone and I have time to recover. I get energy and I am even “up” with housekeeping! Communication goes a lot via WhatsApp: written, ideal. People keep their distance, very nice. Of course, as an asthmatic, I am afraid of infection and worried about my parents. But unlike most people, I am used to living with anxiety. ” Carco

Mikanda’s son also has autism. Because of the coronavirus, he lives back home, but finds it difficult to accept the new measures.

“He came back home this time when we have to stay indoors because he doesn’t have clear guidelines. Here we look every day what he needs and how everything goes. He is a truck driver and currently drives very strange rides, which turns his life upside down. He no longer follows the news because it gives too many incentives. Under normal circumstances, he is trained to function in his own way. Now he panics from Germany calling that people do not want to sign his papers, that they put a thermometer in his ear or that he is not even allowed to go to the toilet. Every day we try to remove the pitfalls in advance. But there are so many of them right now. Misunderstanding is the worst. ” Mikanda

Young people feel more alone because of the corona crisis

The social isolation that is part of the corona measures is increasing loneliness. Not only among the elderly, but especially among young people between the ages of 18 and 25. At NUjij, not everyone understood why seclusion is a challenge for many young people, so user Melissa_P tried to explain.

“People apparently do not understand that many students and young people are living away from home and have to stay in a room of a few square meters 24/7 due to the corona crisis. The first week is doable and the second often also but at week three the walls start to come at you. Why? Because many of these people continuously have social contacts around them just to get rid of that small room. Now that falls away and you have to stay in your room. I don’t think it’s strange or strange that people experience complaints as loneliness. ” Melissa_P

The best NUjij responses are selected based on the number of people who click on the ‘respect’ button and substantive substantiation. The responses are not selected for political color – however we try to make a balanced selection.