Heathrow Chief Says Stricter Security Measures Needed If UK Flies Again

The coronavirus pandemic has affected economic and social activity around the world. The aviation and tourism industries, in particular, have been experiencing significant losses. Because of this, Heathrow Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye believes there should be new standards in airports around the world.

“Millions of tourists fly in every year to enjoy the sights across Britain (and spend billions on hotels, restaurants, and theatres), as well as international students and business people,” Holland-Kaye writes for Daily Mail.

Many businessmen in the airport are either part of an export industry of services, or they are traveling to set up export deals to keep Britain’s factories active.

This is why Heathrow has remained open “for emergency flights carrying urgent PPE for the NHS” and to repatriate British people who have been stranded abroad, as well as stranded tourists in the UK.

However, the coronavirus is not just a health crisis as it has also stifled the whole economy. “When people stop flying, our economy dries up. If aviation doesn’t restart before July, there will be no tourists this season,” said Holland-Kaye.

He also added that there are greater implications to having no long-haul passenger flights. “Factories will be idle, salmon won’t be farmed, drugs won’t get to the people who need them.”

For the aviation industry, widespread job losses are expected. For one, IAG, British Airway’s parent company, announced on Tuesday, April 28, its plans to cut 12,000 jobs. Easyjet laid off 4,000 employees, while 700 American Airlines pilots took early retirement.

Even if the lockdown is lifted, the threat of COVID-19 will still linger, and the highest priority will be the safety of passengers and aviation workers. There will be visible and consistent checks at airports.

“That is why we are calling for the UK Government to take control in setting a Common International Standard for aviation health screening, just as they have done for security screening,” said Holland-Kaye adding that certain measures may be required between related countries “to ensure that everyone is safe when they leave and safe when they arrive.”

Holland-Kaye also suggests keeping “minimal contact in the airport between passengers and staff, excellent hygiene standards, and wider use of PPE,” particularly face masks.

Also, social distancing on planes is being discussed such as cutting the seat number by half. However, this will certainly increase costs and even reduce available routes, making traveling inaccessible for low-income families.

More importantly, limiting the airport only to low-risk passengers is necessary either by having checks before entering or at the entrance of the airport.

This may be the scenario for a month or so until a COVID-19 vaccine finally becomes available, and the implementation of these measures needs to be consistent.

“Right now, the Government has the opportunity to take urgent action in this area, ensuring that this unparalleled challenge is met with an equally striking, strategic, and well-researched approach,” the CEO said.

