Hedge funds are no longer crazy about Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

In these volatile markets, we’re reviewing hedge fund filings to find out which direction each stock could go. Financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors who have exceeded the $ 100 million equity threshold to submit a report detailing their positions at the end of each quarter. Even if this is not the intention, these submissions are to some extent equal to the competitive conditions for ordinary investors. In the final round of 13F filings, the positions of the funds were announced on December 31. We at Insider Monkey have created an extensive database of more than 835 of these established hedge funds and well-known value investors. In this article, we use this material to analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded with Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY).
Is Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) buy here? Money managers are reducing their bets on the stock. The number of long hedge fund bets has recently been reduced by 5. Our calculations also showed that AUY is not one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for the Q4 rankings and watch the video at the end of this article for the Q3 rankings).
Why do we pay attention to the mood among hedge funds at all? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings have outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 41 percentage points since March 2017 (see details here). We were also able to identify in advance a selected group of hedge fund holdings that will significantly underperform the market. We’ve been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017, and they have lost 35.3% through March 3. For this reason, we believe that hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should watch out for.
Phill Gross from Adage Capital Management
We don't leave any stone unturned when we look for the next great investment idea. For example, we recently identified a stock that is 25% below net cash on our balance sheet, read letters from hedge fund investors, listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences, and make short-term trading recommendations such as this. We even review the recommendations from services with a track record that is hard to believe. Our best call in 2020 was the short sale of the market when the S&P 500 was trading around 3150 after realizing the importance of the coronavirus pandemic before most investors. Now we're going to look at the new hedge fund promotion that includes Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY).
What does Smart Money think of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY)?
At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds covered by Insider Monkey were optimistic about this stock, a change of -24% compared to the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 19 hedge funds with a bullish position in AUY a year ago. So let’s take a look at which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds took big steps.
In particular, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY). A share of $ 124.2 million was reported at the end of September. According to Renaissance Technologies, Arrowstreet Capital had a share of $ 70.5 million. Two Sigma advisors, Adage Capital Management and Citadel Investment Group, were also very impressed with the stock and became one of the company’s largest hedge fund owners. With regard to the portfolio weights assigned to each position, Signition LP Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) assigned the greatest weight with around 0.73% of its 13F portfolio. Manatuck Hill Partners is also relatively optimistic about the stock, providing 0.21 percent of its 13F stock portfolio for AUY.
Due to the fact that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) has shown a falling interest in smart money, there is logically a sect of funds that have cut their total shares by the end of the third quarter. At the top of the pile, the Millennium Management of Israel Englander reduced the largest investment of all hedgies observed by Insider Monkey, totaling nearly $ 27.7 million. David Halpert’s fund, Prince Street Capital Management, also dropped its shares, worth approximately $ 17.4 million. These declining behaviors are fascinating to say the least, with hedge fund interest rates dropping by 5 funds by the end of the third quarter.
Let’s look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY), but valued similarly. We will look at SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF), ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) and SAGE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE). The market values of this group of shares are similar to the market values of AUY.
[table] Ticker, number of HFs with positions, total value of HF positions (x1000), change of HF position SITE, 15.108926.1 APPF, 16.240264.4 ASGN, 18.98512.1 SAGE, 35.339592.3 average 21, 19684, 2.25 [/table]
View the table here if formatting problems occur.
As you can see, these stocks had an average of 21 hedge funds with bullish positions and an average amount invested in these stocks were $ 197 million, compared to $ 263 million at AUY, and SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) is the most popular stock in this table. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) is the least popular stock with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) is not the least popular stock in this group, but interest in hedge funds is still below average. Our calculations show that the 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 41.3% in 2019 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 10.1 percentage points. These stocks lost 17.4% by March 25, 2020, but still outperformed the market by 5.5 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right to bet on AUY as the stock returned -17% over the same period and outperformed the market even more. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.
Disclosure: none. This article was originally published by Insider Monkey.
