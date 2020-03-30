Hedge funds are no longer crazy about Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

We hate to say that, but we told you so. On February 27th we published an article entitledand predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 index was trading at 3150. We also told you to sell the market short and buy long-term government bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we warned you, President Trump minimized the threat and didn’t respond immediately. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets, we’re reviewing hedge fund filings to find out which direction each stock could go. Financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors who have exceeded the $ 100 million equity threshold to submit a report detailing their positions at the end of each quarter. Even if this is not the intention, these submissions are to some extent equal to the competitive conditions for ordinary investors. In the final round of 13F filings, the positions of the funds were announced on December 31. We at Insider Monkey have created an extensive database of more than 835 of these established hedge funds and well-known value investors. In this article, we use this material to analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded with Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY).

Is Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) buy here? Money managers are reducing their bets on the stock. The number of long hedge fund bets has recently been reduced by 5. Our calculations also showed that AUY is not one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for the Q4 rankings and watch the video at the end of this article for the Q3 rankings).

Why do we pay attention to the mood among hedge funds at all? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings have outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 41 percentage points since March 2017 (see details here). We were also able to identify in advance a selected group of hedge fund holdings that will significantly underperform the market. We’ve been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017, and they have lost 35.3% through March 3. For this reason, we believe that hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should watch out for.

We don't leave any stone unturned when we look for the next great investment idea. For example, we recently identified a stock that is 25% below net cash on our balance sheet, read letters from hedge fund investors, listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences, and make short-term trading recommendations such as this. We even review the recommendations from services with a track record that is hard to believe. Our best call in 2020 was the short sale of the market when the S&P 500 was trading around 3150 after realizing the importance of the coronavirus pandemic before most investors. Now we're going to look at the new hedge fund promotion that includes Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY).

What does Smart Money think of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds covered by Insider Monkey were optimistic about this stock, a change of -24% compared to the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 19 hedge funds with a bullish position in AUY a year ago. So let’s take a look at which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds took big steps.

