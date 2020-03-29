Hedge funds have never been so optimistic at MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA).

In these volatile markets, we’re reviewing hedge fund filings to find out which direction each stock could go. How do you choose the next stock you want to invest in? One way would be to search for thousands of listed companies for days. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks where smart money investors are overall optimistic. Hedge funds and other institutional investors typically invest a lot of capital and need to conduct due diligence when choosing their next choice. They don’t always get it right, but on average, their stock selections have historically had high returns after taking known risk factors into account. With this in mind, let’s take a look at recent hedge fund activity around MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA).

Hedge funds’ reputation as smart investors has been tarnished over the past decade as their hedged returns have failed to match the unsecured returns of the market indices. Our research has identified in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that the S&P 500 ETFs have outperformed by more than 41 percentage points since March 2017 (see details here). We were also able to identify in advance a selected group of hedge fund holdings that will significantly underperform the market. We’ve been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017, and they have lost 35.3% through March 3. For this reason, we believe that hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should watch out for.

Bruce Kovner from Caxton Associates LP

Bruce Kovner, Caxton Associates LP More

How did hedgies trade with MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA)?

At the beginning of the first quarter of 2020, a total of 19 of the hedge funds covered by Insider Monkey held long positions in this share, a change of 0% compared to the third quarter of 2019. The graph below shows the number of bullish hedge fund positions in MFA over the past 18 quarters. As the capital of the hedgies changes hands, there is an “upper level” of remarkable hedge fund managers who have significantly increased their holdings (or have already accumulated large positions).

The story goes on