Hedge funds have never been so optimistic at MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA).

In these volatile markets, we’re reviewing hedge fund filings to find out which direction each stock could go. How do you choose the next stock you want to invest in? One way would be to search for thousands of listed companies for days. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks where smart money investors are overall optimistic. Hedge funds and other institutional investors typically invest a lot of capital and need to conduct due diligence when choosing their next choice. They don’t always get it right, but on average, their stock selections have historically had high returns after taking known risk factors into account. With this in mind, let’s take a look at recent hedge fund activity around MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA).
Hedge funds’ reputation as smart investors has been tarnished over the past decade as their hedged returns have failed to match the unsecured returns of the market indices. Our research has identified in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that the S&P 500 ETFs have outperformed by more than 41 percentage points since March 2017 (see details here). We were also able to identify in advance a selected group of hedge fund holdings that will significantly underperform the market. We’ve been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017, and they have lost 35.3% through March 3. For this reason, we believe that hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should watch out for.
How did hedgies trade with MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA)?
At the beginning of the first quarter of 2020, a total of 19 of the hedge funds covered by Insider Monkey held long positions in this share, a change of 0% compared to the third quarter of 2019. The graph below shows the number of bullish hedge fund positions in MFA over the past 18 quarters. As the capital of the hedgies changes hands, there is an “upper level” of remarkable hedge fund managers who have significantly increased their holdings (or have already accumulated large positions).
Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable investment in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA), which was valued at $ 19.1 million at the end of the third quarter. In second place was Millennium Management, which accumulated $ 17.6 million in shares. Two Sigma advisors, Winton Capital Management and D E Shaw, were also very impressed with the stock and became one of the company’s largest hedge fund holders. With regard to the portfolio weights assigned to each position, Zebra Capital Management assigned the greatest weight to MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) with around 0.34% of its 13F portfolio. Winton Capital Management is also relatively optimistic about the stock, providing 0.16 percent of its 13F stock portfolio for MFA.
With MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) hedge fund managers losing interest, we can see that there are a few select hedge funds that have decided in the last quarter to reduce their full holdings. At the top of the pile, Kenneth Tropin’s Graham Capital Management dumped most of the 750 funds watched by Insider Monkey with an estimated $ 6.2 million in inventory, and Carl Goldsmith and Scott Klein’s Beach Point Capital Management were right behind them Step The fund is valued at around $ 3.8 million. These transactions are important to be aware of as total interest rates for hedge funds have remained the same (in our experience, this is a bearish signal).
Now let’s take a look at the activities of hedge funds in other stocks that are similar to MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA). These stocks are Rexnord Corp (NYSE: RXN), Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV), Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE: PAGP) and Insperity Inc. (NYSE: NSP). The market cap of this group of stocks is similar to the market cap of MFA.
[table] Ticker, number of HFs with positions, total value of HF positions (x1000), change of HF position RXN, 25.334197.3 VIAV, 37.420718.2 PAGP, 26.366780.6 NSP, 21.348461, -7 average 27.25.367539, 1 [/table]
