Here are five things to know about the January Social Security COLA increase, which could be worth up to (dollar)230.

Social Security benefits will increase by 5.9% for about 70 million Americans.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will see their payments rise in 2022.

On December 30, 2021, SSI recipients received their revised checks.

According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), the payment increase affects 64 million Social Security claimants and 8 million SSI recipients.

The timing of the payments is determined by your birthday.

If your birthday falls between the first and tenth of the month, your money will be deposited on the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and the 20th of the month, your money will be deposited on the third Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday is between the 21st and the 31st of the month, your money will be deposited on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

The payment schedule for January 2022 is as follows:

The average monthly payment for retired workers in 2021 will be (dollar)1,565.

With the upcoming 5.9% increase, this will rise to (dollar)1,657.

This translates to a monthly increase of about (dollar)92 for the average retiree.

You would have needed to have received at least (dollar)3,895 per month in 2021 to receive an extra (dollar)230 per month in benefits from a 5.9% increase.

That is the maximum benefit for someone retiring in 2021 at the age of 70.

The amount available depends on your work history and the age at which you first apply for assistance.

COLA notices were mailed by the Social Security Administration throughout December 2021.

You can check your new benefit amount online through your Social Security account’s message center.

In a blog post, the Social Security Administration stated, “You can access this information in early December prior to the mailed notice.”

Every year, the agency issues a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to account for the gradual rise in prices, also known as inflation.

The cost-of-living adjustment helps to offset these costs, so seniors will not see the full benefit of the increase.

Medicare premiums are also rising.

The Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) data from the third quarter is used to calculate the COLA.

When the CPI-W falls or stays the same, Social Security recipients do not usually get a COLA.

COLA will be increased to 5.9% in October 2021, according to the SSA.

It’s the most significant increase since the 1980s.

