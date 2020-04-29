Here’s A List of the Best Malware Removal Softwares to Help Protect Your Devices!

It is well-known that it doesn’t matter what type of device you are using, whether its an iPhone, Android Phone, Mac, or PC, vulnerabilities on your web browsers and plugins can serve as a gateway for malware to attack parts of your system. There is a handful of antivirus or malware remover, so here’s a list of all the software you can choose from to help protect your devices!

Malwarebytes Anti-Malware

First, we have Malwarebytes Anti-Malware. This software is updated daily, and it can ensure the safety and protection of your devices as it identifies and removes all threats the second they appear.

You will be given a 14-day trial of the premium features, which includes specific protection from ransomware and real-time scanning. After this trial, it will automatically go back to its basic free version and will be requiring you to activate it manually. Even though it is a paid software, this is definitely one of the most top-notch security tools you can find.

Avast Anti-Virus

This software pretty much offers one of the most competent internet protection suites you can get your hands on, according to Tech Radar. The company is very famous for providing users free antivirus software, which now comes with a bundled anti-malware feature that will be using behavioral monitoring to try detecting rogue programs.

However, aside from having its basic products for free, Avast also offers paid features for services like secure file shredding, anti-ransomware software, and fine-tuning to help your computer run better.

Kaspersky Anti-Virus

Next, we have the Kaspersky Anti-Virus. This is stripped-back security software that solely focuses on the important aspects such as reversing malicious actions, smart monitoring technologies, detecting and removing threats, and blocks dangerous URLs.

This is very easy to use that its interface is greatly designed to have just the right amount of options and buttons. This isn’t too basic, but also not too complicated, which makes it very user-friendly.

F-Secure Safe

This software has an amazing set of antivirus tools that users can choose from. However, it is on the pricier side of things compared to other antivirus software. This makes the high price value worth it due to the numerous features you can get with this software.

Tech Radar has also said that “The package typically receives maximum marks for protection from AV-Test, and generally scores highly with AV-Comparatives. They also say it can generate significantly more false positives than most of the competition, but how that affects you will vary depending on how you use your computer.”

F-Secure Safe’s interface is also a huge advantage when purchasing this software. It is very easy to use to the point where you can even leave it on and let it do its job by itself in protecting your computer. The program is very lightweight as well, meaning it has a minimal effect on the performance of your system.

There’s a lot more anti-malware software you can choose from, such as the Trens Micro Antivirus+ Security, Bitdefender, Avira, AVG, SpyBot, and Emisoft. For the entire list, click here!

