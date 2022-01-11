Here’s how I got a house for a bobby pin.

I traded a bobby pin for a house, and this is how I did it.

Demi Skipper had a bobby pin instead of a dollar and a dream.

A TikTok influencer from San Francisco turned an idea into a lucrative trading opportunity.

Demi began the “Trade Me Project” with the goal of trading everything from a single bobby pin to a house.

The concept was born in May 2020, in the midst of the pandemic.

Demi worked from home and advised others on how to save money by using a technology app.

She was inspired to begin trading after watching Kyle MacDonald’s TED talk.

Kyle is a blogger from Canada who has worked his way up from a paper clip to owning a home.

Demi had a few ground rules: no money exchanged hands, except for the shipping costs, which she covered, and she couldn’t trade with someone she already knew.

Demi took to social media to share her journey.

She sent 300,000 trade proposal emails and joined so many Facebook groups that she was temporarily blocked by the social media company, which mistook her for a bot.

She even completed her mission by traveling across the United States and Canada.

Demi says she has accepted brand sponsorships, but they aren’t mentioned in her trade videos.

Demi’s first trade was for a pair of (dollar)10 earrings in exchange for her (dollar)0.01 bobby pin.

She wound up with a (dollar)180 Apple TV 4k after a few trades.

Her trades went up and down in price from there.

She upgraded to a 2011 MacBook Pro, a 2006 MINI Cooper Convertible, a Peloton bike, a 2011 Jeep Patriot Sport, and a Wildbound tiny cabin for (dollar)10,000.

Demi didn’t leave it at that.

She then traded the cabin for a 2011 Honda CRV worth (dollar)11,500, a Chipotle celebrity card worth (dollar)18,500, and a (dollar)40,000 off-grid trailer.

“Sometimes I’d have thousands of options, and sometimes I didn’t have many,” Demi told CNBC.

She claims she was frequently forced to start trades on reseller sites with potential trade partners who had items of comparable value to what she wanted to trade.

Demi claims she worked on the project for 40 hours a week on top of her regular job.

Returning to the trailer, Demi found someone to trade with, but the item she needed was in Canada, and she had to wait five months for the border to open during the pandemic.

Demi found a real estate agent in Tennessee who agreed to trade the trailer (which was still in Canada) for an (dollar)80,000 house during that time.

It was a resounding victory for…

