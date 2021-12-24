Here’s how to get an $8,000 stimulus check and when it’ll arrive.

Here’s how to get an (eight-hundred-dollar) stimulus check and when it’ll arrive.

Next year, some American parents may be eligible for a stimulus check worth up to (dollar)8,000; find out if you’re eligible and when you’ll get the money.

As part of the American Rescue Plan, the money will be distributed through the child and dependent tax credit.

Parents with an adjusted gross income of less than (dollar)125,000 and at least two children under the age of 13 may qualify for a payment.

The money is intended to assist families in providing care and support for their children by offsetting other costs.

The maximum amount you could claim for two or more children in 2020 and previous years was (dollar)6,000.

However, thanks to the American Rescue Act, this amount will be increased in 2021, which may surprise many families.

Parents can claim tax credits of up to (dollar)8,000 for one child and (dollar)16,000 for multiple children this year.

The maximum percentage of qualifying expenses that a family can claim has been increased from 35 percent to 50 percent by 2021.

This means that claimants can receive up to (dollar)4,000 in expenses for one child and up to (dollar)8,000 for two or more children.

This year, a lot more people are eligible for enhanced care credits.

Because only those with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of less than (dollar)125,000 are eligible for the maximum expense rate.

Previously, it was only (dollar)15,000 to meet this requirement.

The 50 percent credit percentage is reduced as income rises for those with an AGI of (dollar)125,000 or more.

Additionally, for those with an AGI of between (dollar)183,000 and (dollar)400,000, it is reduced to 20%.

“Taxpayers with an adjusted gross income over (dollar)438,000 are not eligible for this credit,” the IRS explains on its website.

Keep in mind that the credits are only for children under the age of 13.

Unfortunately, checks are not automatically sent to homes, so parents must apply for the funds.

You can claim them next year when you file your tax return.

If one spouse was unemployed during the year, they could still claim this credit if they were “actively looking for employment, and the work-related expenses must be incurred so that you and your spouse can work or look for work,” according to the IRS.

