Here’s how to get back on track with your Social Security payments if you’ve been underpaid.

With over 70 million Americans relying on Social Security benefits each month, errors are bound to occur.

If you believe you have been underpaid, there are steps you can take to make things right.

An underpayment is defined by the Social Security Administration (SSA) as follows:

Monthly benefits, as well as partial payments of unpaid monthly benefits, are included.

According to AARP, the rate of underpayment in the 2019 fiscal year was only 0.05 percent.

If you are underpaid, the best course of action is to contact the Social Security Administration as soon as possible by calling 800-772-1213.

The sooner you do so, the sooner you will be able to resolve the problem.

Unfortunately, there’s a chance that your Social Security benefits payment will be higher than you’re owed.

According to AARP, this happened only 0.2% of the time in the fiscal year 2019.

In this case, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will usually notify you of the overpayment, and you will be required to repay it.

However, until the debt is paid off, your benefits may be withheld.

There are several ways to repay the Social Security Administration for the money they owe you.

Unless you request a lower withholding amount, the SSA will withhold the entire amount of your benefit each month.

However, the SSA must approve the request.

After you’ve been notified of an overpayment, you’ll be subjected to a full withholding period of 30 days.

If you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), the Social Security Administration (SSA) will withhold 10% of your maximum federal benefit rate each month.

If you can’t afford it, you can ask the SSA to take a smaller amount.

Alternatively, you can request that the overpayment be repaid at a higher rate than 10%.

Money won’t be deducted from your SSI payments until at least 60 days after you’ve been notified of the overpayment in this case.

According to the SSA, if you no longer receive SSI but do receive Social Security, you can pay back your SSI overpayment by having up to 10% of your monthly Social Security benefit withheld.

Overpayments and underpayments can also be reported to the SSA online.

The My Social Security account on the SSA website allows you to check your earnings record and Social Security payments at any time.

Every year, there are four major changes to Social Security.

We also go over when you’ll get your Social Security benefits this year.