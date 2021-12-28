Here’s how to protect your money RIGHT NOW from Christmas and New Year’s charity scams, according to the IRS.

EACH YEAR, nearly half of all charitable donations are made in the last few months.

This is why the Internal Revenue Service is advising people to double-check that they’re donating to a legitimate charity.

The holidays may be the most wonderful time of the year, but they are also a breeding ground for con artists looking to defraud people of their money.

The IRS warns taxpayers to be wary of phony organizations set up by con artists to take advantage of people’s generosity.

Scammers profit from tragedies and disasters, according to the IRS.

“Over the phone, scams requesting donations for disaster relief efforts are especially common,” the revenue service said in a statement.

“Taxpayers should always research a charity before donating, and they should never feel obligated to give right away.”

Donors of money or goods to charities may be eligible for a federal tax deduction.

The donations, however, must be made to a recognized charity.

The IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search tool can be used to check the status of a charity.

Individuals, political organizations, and candidates are not eligible for tax deductions.

The Internal Revenue Service has provided taxpayers with advice on how to avoid falling victim to a fake charity scam.

To begin with, no one should feel obligated to donate to a cause.

A genuine, legitimate charity will gladly accept a donation at any time, so there is no need to rush.

“Donors are encouraged to conduct their own research,” says the statement.

Always check to see if the charity is legitimate.

Donors should confirm the legitimacy of the fundraiser by asking for the charity’s exact name, website, and mailing address.

To dupe people into giving money, some scammers use names that sound similar to well-known charities.

The Internal Revenue Service also advises people to be cautious about how they make their contributions.

“Taxpayers should avoid donating to charities that ask for numbers from gift cards or money wired.

That’s a ruse,” says the narrator.

It’s best and safest to pay with a credit card or a check, but only after doing your homework on the charity.

According to the IRS, scammers frequently target people with limited English skills and threaten them with financial penalties if they do not give money.

These criminals frequently use the IRS phone impersonation scam.

“This is when a taxpayer receives a phone call from someone claiming to be with the IRS threatening them with jail time, deportation, or revocation of their driver’s license.”

According to the IRS, recent immigrants are the most at risk.

Scammers should be avoided at all costs.

“A taxpayer’s first contact with the IRS is usually through the mail,” says the IRS.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.