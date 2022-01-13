Here’s how to spot a child tax credit letter from the IRS and how it might affect your tax return.

The IRS has issued an urgent warning about a child tax credit letter and how it may affect your tax return – here’s how to spot it in the mail.

AMERICANS have been advised not to throw away an IRS letter claiming to help them receive their full child tax credit.

Families who received advance tax credits and the third round of economic impact payments will receive letters from officials.

The letters can assist taxpayers in accurately completing their returns, allowing them to avoid delays in receiving their refunds.

A total of 36 million families should receive the letter.

Americans should keep this letter, as well as any previous letters regarding child tax credits, with their tax records.

“These letters can help taxpayers, or their tax professional, prepare their 2021 federal tax return,” the IRS said in a statement.

The letter specifies how much stimulus money you received in 2021, including any “plus-up” payments.

Families can also obtain information from the CTC update portal via IRSgov.

For children under the age of six, most families will have received monthly payments of up to (dollar)300 per child.

The amount is (dollar)250 per child between the ages of six and seventeen.

This means that when it comes time to file tax returns, families will be able to claim up to (dollar)1,800.

Any household that did not receive advance payments, or did not receive as much as they were entitled to, can claim the money this year on their tax returns.

Families who were not receiving monthly payments were eligible for up to (dollar)3,600 per child.

With no monthly payments expected this month, the future of child tax credits remains unclear.

Officials are working to assist families, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

In February, she proposed sending families a double payment.

“If we get it done in January,” Psaki said, “we’ve talked to Treasury officials and others about the possibility of doing double payments in February.”

You can use the letter to see if you qualify for the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2021 tax return.

The difference between the amount of the third stimulus check you were eligible for and the amount you actually received will be applied to this credit.

If they haven’t received their payment or their circumstances have changed, people may be eligible for some extra cash.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been three rounds of stimulus checks.

As part of Biden’s American Rescue Plan, cash-strapped families have been receiving checks worth up to (dollar)1,400 since March of last year.