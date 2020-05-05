Here’s How You Can See The Last Meteor Shower of Spring That Will Peak on Monday Night

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Meteors from the annual Eta Aquarid meteor shower will be flying through the sky before the dawn of May 4, 5, and 6 giving everyone a spectacular show.

Even though this is not one of the year’s biggest meteor showers in the Northern hemisphere, it will still provide an impressive light show in the night sky. It’s also a good way to start Cinco de Mayo festivities.





Read Also: Will SpaceX Starlink Satellites Contribute to Sky Pollution? Satellite Show Flies Over US This Weekend

Although the shower can be seen from all over the world, according to Earth Sky, “the Eta Aquariids are especially fine from Earth’s Southern Hemisphere, and from the more southerly latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere.

Appreciably north of 40 degrees north latitude (the latitude of Denver, Colorado; Beijing, China; and Madrid, Spain), the meteors are few and far between. The reason has to do with the time of twilight and sunrise on the various parts of Earth.”

If you just happen to be stuck and can’t seem to get out to see the display, don’t worry because it has a broad peek so you will still be able to see some meteors on the surrounding nights.

Eta Aquarids are best seen from the Southern Hemisphere due to the low radiant in the sky, which will leave some meteors to streak below the horizon.





Read Also: Music Streaming Service Deezer Creates AI To Identify Explicit Content From Their Extensive Song Library





Thrillest also said that “To get the best experience out of the Eta Aquarids, get out of the city and as far from light pollution as possible. Those dark skies are key to seeing any meteor shower, but that’s especially true with one that has fast and faint meteors. You’ll also want to find a spot with a clear view along the horizon. Trees and buildings will block some of the skies from view, limiting the number of meteors you’ll be able to see. That’s particularly important with a shower that has a radiant so low in the sky.”

It can be very helpful if you try to locate the radiant or the exact point at which the meteors will be appearing to emanate, which will be inside the Aquarius constellation in the eastern sky. The more sky that you can take in and see, the more meteors you will spot.

There are other things you can see while looking at the Eta Aquarids. Aside from the Aquarius constellation, you will also be able to see Mars in the morning sky while looking to the east. It will be sitting just to the right of the constellation.

Using binoculars or telescopes to watch the event will, however, limit your field of view along with the number of meteors you will see. But you can still use them to get a better look at Mars.

Read Also: Flight Attendants are Now Asking the United States Government to Pause All Airline Travel Due to the Coronavirus