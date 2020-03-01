Here’s what analysts are predicting now

Analysts might have been a little too optimistic Crown Castle International Corp. (REITs) (NYSE: CCI) as the company did not live up to expectations when it released its annual results last week. Overall, it was not a great result – while $ 5.8 billion in sales fell slightly short of analysts’ estimates, statutory earnings missed the forecasts by 10% to just $ 1.80 per share. The result is an important time for investors as they can track a company’s performance, review top analysts’ forecasts for next year, and see if the mood about the company has changed. With that in mind, we’ve compiled the latest legal forecasts to see what analysts expect for next year.

See our latest analysis for Crown Castle International (REIT)



NYSE: CCI Past and Future Earnings, February 29, 2020

According to the latest results, the eleven Crown Castle International (REIT) analysts forecast sales of $ 6.02 billion in 2020. If this is achieved, it would mean a reasonable 4.3% sales improvement over the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to increase 27% to $ 2.28. Before this earnings report, analysts had forecast sales of $ 6.17 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $ 2.39 for 2020. It’s pretty clear that analyst sentiment has dropped after recent results, which has resulted in lower sales forecasts and a slight decline in earnings per share estimates.

Analysts haven’t changed their $ 154 price target significantly, suggesting that the downgrades are unlikely to have a long-term impact on Crown Castle International (REIT) ‘s valuation. It might also be instructive to look at the area of ​​analyst estimates to assess how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Crown Castle International (REIT) has a number of different perceptions, with the most bullish analyst rating it at $ 183 and the most bearish at $ 87.00 per share. Do you notice the big gap in analyst targets? For us, this implies that there is a fairly wide range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

The story goes on

Another way to evaluate these estimates is to compare them to past performance and determine whether analysts are more or less optimistic compared to other companies in the market. It’s pretty clear that analysts expect Crown Castle International (REIT) sales growth to slow significantly. Sales growth of 4.3% is expected next year, compared to a historical growth rate of 12% in the past five years. Compare this to the other companies in this market with analyst coverage, whose sales are expected to grow by 5.0% per year. Taking into account the forecast growth slowdown, analysts expect Crown Castle International (REIT) to grow at about the same rate as the broader market.

The conclusion

The most important thing is that analysts have downgraded their earnings per share estimates, which shows that sentiment has declined significantly after these results. Regrettably, they have also downgraded their sales forecasts, but business is expected to continue to grow at roughly the same rate as the market itself. The consensus price target has remained stable at $ 154, although recent estimates have not been sufficient to influence the valuation estimates of the analysts to have.

Still, the long-term outlook for the business is much more relevant than next year’s results. At Simply Wall Street, we have a full range of Crown Castle International (REIT) analyst estimates that will be released in 2024. You can see them here for free on our platform.

It may also be worth considering whether Crown Castle International’s (REIT) debt burden is appropriate using our debt analysis tools on the Simply Wall St platform.

If you find an error that warrants a correction, please contact the publisher at [email protected] This article from Simply Wall St is general in nature. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell shares and does not take into account your goals or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.

We would like to provide you with a long-term focused research analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or quality materials. Thank you for reading.