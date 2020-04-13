Here’s what you should know about the 5.3% dividend yield of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM)

Could the International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) be an attractive dividend stock in the long run? Investors are often attracted to strong companies that want to reinvest dividends. However, sometimes investors buy a share for their dividend and lose money because the share price falls more than they earned on dividend payments.

With International Business Machines returning 5.3% and having paid a dividend for over 10 years, many investors may find the company quite interesting. We would guess that many investors bought it for income. During the year, the company also made a buyback that corresponds to approximately 1.5% of its market capitalization. A few simple analyzes can reduce the risk of considering International Business Machines to be the dividend, and we will focus on the key ones below.

In this interactive diagram you will find our latest analysis on international business machines!



NYSE: IBM Historical Dividend Yield April 13, 2020

Payout percentages

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits. If a company pays more than it deserves, the dividend can become prohibitive – hardly an ideal situation. So we have to get an idea of ​​whether a company’s dividend is sustainable in relation to its net profit after tax. International Business Machines has paid 60% of its profit as a dividend in the past twelve months. This is a fairly normal payout ratio for most companies. It allows a higher dividend to be paid to shareholders, but limits the amount of capital remaining in the business – which can be good or bad.

In addition to comparing dividends to profits, we should check whether the company has generated enough cash to pay its dividend. International Business Machines paid a conservative 48% of its free cash flow as a dividend last year. It is positive to see that International Business Machines’ dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow, as this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually means a larger safety margin suggests before the dividend is cut.

The story goes on

Is International Business Machines’ balance sheet risky?

Since International Business Machines has significant debt, we need to review the balance sheet to determine if the company may have debt risks. A quick review of the financial situation can be done with two key figures: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and net interest coverage. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company’s total debt. Net interest coverage measures the ability to make interest payments. In essence, we check whether a) the company does not have too much debt and b) can afford to pay the interest. International Business Machines has a net debt of 3.20 times its EBITDA, which reaches the comfort zone limit of most investors. Prudent use of debt can improve shareholder returns, but it also increases the risk of something going wrong.

Net interest coverage can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) by the company’s net interest expense. International Business Machines has an EBIT of 10.84 times the interest expense, which we consider appropriate.

Here you can find our latest analysis of the financial position of International Business Machines.

Dividend volatility

One of the biggest risks of relying on dividend income is a company’s potential to have financial problems and lower its dividend. Not only will your income be cut, but the value of your investment will also decrease – nasty. For the purpose of this article, we are only examining the last decade of dividends paid by International Business Machines. The dividend has been stable over the past 10 years, which is great. We believe this could indicate some resilience for the company and its dividends. In the past decade, the first annual payment in 2010 was $ 2.20, compared to $ 6.48 in the previous year. This corresponds to an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% per year during this period.

With rapid dividend growth and no significant dividend cuts over a long period of time, we think this company has a lot to offer.

Dividend growth potential

While dividend payments have been relatively reliable, it would also be nice if earnings per share (EPS) increased, as this is essential for the long-term maintenance of dividend purchasing power. Over the past five years, International Business Machines’ EPS appears to have decreased by around 7.5% per year. Earnings per share declining over several years is not a good sign for the dividend investor. Without some improvement, this is not a good sign of the long-term value of a company’s dividend.

Conclusion

Dividend investors should always want to know whether a) a company’s dividends are affordable, b) whether there is a track record of consistent payments, and c) whether the dividends can grow. First, we believe that International Business Machines has an acceptable payout ratio and the dividend is well covered by cash flow. Second, earnings per share have actually shrunk, but at least the dividends have been relatively stable. Overall, it is difficult for us to get excited about international business machines from a dividend perspective. It’s not that we think it’s bad business; Only that there are other companies that better meet these criteria.

Market movements confirm how high a consistent dividend policy is compared to a more unpredictable one. However, when analyzing a company, investors must consider a number of other factors in addition to dividend payments. We pushed the debate a little further 2 warning signs for International Business Machines that investors need to be aware that they are evolving.

If you are a dividend investor, you should also take a look at our curated list of dividend stocks that generate over 3% returns.

If you find an error that warrants a correction, please contact the publisher at [email protected] This article from Simply Wall St is general in nature. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell shares and does not take into account your goals or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.

We would like to provide you with a long-term focused research analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or quality materials. Thank you for reading.