Here’s why analysts see a compelling value in these three stocks

It was an exciting week, wasn’t it?
Driven by Congress’s $ 2 trillion coronavirus expenditure bill, which is said to alleviate the economic impact of the pandemic, the Dow Jones recorded its largest one-day increase since 1933, more than a 11% jump. The S&P 500 recovered from its lowest level since 2016 and made its biggest one-day move since October 2008. Overall, the week ended positive despite Friday’s sellout, with the S&P 500 gaining 10%.
Since it remains unclear whether the improved mood has brought the market to a turning point, investors rely on the professionals as a guide. Using the TipRanks database, we narrowed down three mid to large cap stocks with buy ratings and upside potential of over 20% for the next 12 months. Here are three that fit the profile with a twist: Everyone recently received a rating upgrade. Let’s take a closer look.
Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
The Southern California company has long been a major player in the entertainment sector, where it has made a name for itself – and a product library – in the video game niche. ATVI owns a number of popular titles, hit franchises such as “Call of Duty”, “Guitar Hero”, “World of Warcraft” and “Candy Crush”. Activision Blizzard is the largest game maker in the U.S. and European markets.
Income investors have a lot to like here. The stock recovered well from the declines in the second half of 18 and has been on an upward trend for a year. During this period it grew by 37%. Downturns like the youngest we are experiencing have proven to be just slips in this successful run.
The company recently released its Q4 earnings report, which is another incentive for investors. Q4 is usually the strongest in the company and this was no exception. At $ 1.19, earnings per share were 3.4% higher than expected – and for the eighth time in a row that ATVI reported quarterly earnings above estimates. Only 32 cents per share are expected for the first quarter. As mentioned earlier, the sequential decline from Q4 to Q1 is included in this company’s reporting pattern.
Andrew Uerkwitz, 5-star analyst at Oppenheimer, sees the current conditions as perfect for investors to get into ATVI. He writes: “We believe that the sell-off creates a good entry point to build an opportunistic position at ATVI. We believe that the dynamics of the CoD franchise will contribute to a significant upward trend for short-term results and will strengthen confidence in ATVI’s ability to revive its aging franchise. “
Uerkwitz's $68 target indicates a 20% upside for the stock. In line with his optimism, he upgraded his rating here from Neutral to Buy. (To see Uerkwitz's track record, click here)
Overall, Wall Street likes this stock, and the analyst consensus rating is a strong buy based on 17 buyers, 2 holds and a single sell rating. The price of shares is $ 56.95 and the average price target is $ 68.00, in line with Uerkwitz. (See Activision Blizzard stock analysis on TipRanks.)
Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)
Next up is the semiconductor chip maker Silicon Labs. This company practices the fabless model, focusing on design and marketing, and outsourcing the main production to the foundries. The disruption in the Chinese supply chain and general trade and travel patterns caused by COVID-19 is likely to weigh heavily on fabless chip companies, and SLAB stocks have fallen sharply since late January.
Of course, the virus can only be part of the problem. Before COVID-19 started sucking all the headlines, SLAB had missed estimates for fourth quarter results. At 84 cents, EPS was below forecast and declined year-on-year. However, sales increased to $ 219.44 million from the previous year.
Still, the company has a solid foundation to return to growth. The company has a wide range of products with applications in retail, industry and the Internet of Things. SLAB’s assets include over 1,700 patents granted or pending. A solid foundation for intellectual property is worth gold for a tech design company.
Rajvindra Gill, 5-star analyst at Needham, was impressed enough by what he saw to upgrade his coverage of this stock to a buy. He set a price target of $115 here, indicating a 21% upside. (To see Gill's track record, click here)
To support his stance, Gill wrote: “We were looking for an attractive entry point; We believe that we found it on these levels. Customer orders in China are recovering as production sites go online, and a significant snapback could occur in June. In addition, we find the positioning of SLAB in the IoT convincing, especially in the area of wireless IoT … “
Silicon Laboratories has 5 buy ratings and 1 hold, which gives the stock a strong buy from analyst consensus. The average price target of $ 107.80 indicates a premium of 33% compared to the current price of $ 81.08. (See Silicon Laboratories stock research at TipRanks)
Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)
At the bottom of the list is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), one of the specialized companies that buys, owns and manages all types of real estate and mortgage-backed securities. Xenia focuses on luxury and upscale hotels and resorts. The company owns 39 hotels with a total of 11,245 rooms in 16 states. The properties are part of the 25 largest lodging markets in the United States.
REITs earn their money with property management, license and rental fees. Xenia licenses its properties to leading hotel companies such as Marriott, Hyatt, Loews and Hilton. The model worked, and in the fourth quarter the company reported earnings and sales that were both above forecast. Funds from Operations (FFO), a REIT equivalent to EPS, was 58 cents. Revenue was $ 282.2 million, 1.7% above estimates and 2.4% year over year.
Under the tax law, REITs are required to share a high percentage of their profits with investors. To do this, they naturally tend to pay dividends, and XHR is no exception. The company pays 27.5 cents a quarter, or $ 1.10 a year. This gives the stock a dividend yield of 9.31%, almost 5x higher than the average dividend yield among S&P listed companies.
Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher believes it is now time to look at REITs. He writes about XHR: “Although we understand the uncertainty that the economy and the hotel industry are facing, we believe that XHR stocks… largely reflect this uncertainty at the current level. If you think that this uncertainty will essentially be resolved within 6 to 9 months, it has probably turned out to be a good time to build positions in REITs like XHR. “
Maher sets a price target of $18 for this stock, showing confidence in a 72% upside potential. Accordingly, he upgraded his rating from Neutral to Buy. (To see Maher's track record, click here)
XHR receives a moderate buy from analyst consensus based on 1 last buy and 2 holds. This stock is currently trading at $ 10.40, while the average price target of $ 18.50 suggests an upward trend of almost 78%. (See Xenia’s stock analysis at TipRanks)