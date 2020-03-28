Here’s why analysts see a compelling value in these three stocks

It was an exciting week, wasn’t it?

Driven by Congress’s $ 2 trillion coronavirus expenditure bill, which is said to alleviate the economic impact of the pandemic, the Dow Jones recorded its largest one-day increase since 1933, more than a 11% jump. The S&P 500 recovered from its lowest level since 2016 and made its biggest one-day move since October 2008. Overall, the week ended positive despite Friday’s sellout, with the S&P 500 gaining 10%.

Since it remains unclear whether the improved mood has brought the market to a turning point, investors rely on the professionals as a guide. Using the TipRanks database, we narrowed down three mid to large cap stocks with buy ratings and upside potential of over 20% for the next 12 months. Here are three that fit the profile with a twist: Everyone recently received a rating upgrade. Let’s take a closer look.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

The Southern California company has long been a major player in the entertainment sector, where it has made a name for itself – and a product library – in the video game niche. ATVI owns a number of popular titles, hit franchises such as “Call of Duty”, “Guitar Hero”, “World of Warcraft” and “Candy Crush”. Activision Blizzard is the largest game maker in the U.S. and European markets.

Income investors have a lot to like here. The stock recovered well from the declines in the second half of 18 and has been on an upward trend for a year. During this period it grew by 37%. Downturns like the youngest we are experiencing have proven to be just slips in this successful run.

The company recently released its Q4 earnings report, which is another incentive for investors. Q4 is usually the strongest in the company and this was no exception. At $ 1.19, earnings per share were 3.4% higher than expected – and for the eighth time in a row that ATVI reported quarterly earnings above estimates. Only 32 cents per share are expected for the first quarter. As mentioned earlier, the sequential decline from Q4 to Q1 is included in this company’s reporting pattern.

Andrew Uerkwitz, 5-star analyst at Oppenheimer, sees the current conditions as perfect for investors to get into ATVI. He writes: “We believe that the sell-off creates a good entry point to build an opportunistic position at ATVI. We believe that the dynamics of the CoD franchise will contribute to a significant upward trend for short-term results and will strengthen confidence in ATVI’s ability to revive its aging franchise. “

Uerkwitz's $68 target indicates an upward trend of 20%. In line with his optimism, he has improved his position here from Neutral to Buy. (To see Uerkwitz's track record, click here)

Overall, Wall Street likes this stock, and the analyst consensus rating is a strong buy based on 17 buyers, 2 holds and a single sell rating. The price of shares is $ 56.95 and the average price target is $ 68.00, in line with Uerkwitz. (See Activision Blizzard stock analysis on TipRanks.)

Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Next up is the semiconductor chip maker Silicon Labs. This company practices the fabless model, focusing on design and marketing, and outsourcing the main production to the foundries. The disruption in the Chinese supply chain and general trade and travel patterns caused by COVID-19 is likely to weigh heavily on fabless chip companies, and SLAB stocks have fallen sharply since late January.

