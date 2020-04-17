Here’s Why You Shouldn’t be Joining in Those ‘Quarantine Games’ on Facebook

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is encouraged to stay home as part of the mass quarantine. With that, every nation aims to flatten the curve and stop the further spread of COVID-19, the highly contagious, and a deadly infection caused by the novel coronavirus.

Since everyone is trying their best to stay at home, social media platforms have become the world’s best escape and a means to communicate with our friends and relatives.

Perhaps along with the boredom comes the influx of fun and trendy “quarantine games” wherein someone would tag a bunch of their friends and ask them to list down their favorite foods, or what car you first had, where you went to school, and more.

At first glance, it’s a fun way of getting to know your friends and knowing what you have in common–and since you have nothing else to do, why not try it?

Nevertheless, these seemingly innocent and fun trends could be a way for hackers to get into their private accounts.

According to Lifehacker, many of the answers to these Facebook quarantine trends are possible answers to security questions that websites will ask if you wish to recover your password.

So, when you post your answers online, chances are a hacker would use the information they gathered to hack into your private accounts, including your online bank profile that has access to your actual bank account.

The risks are higher if you pose your answers when your Facebook profile is open for the public.

Even trends such as “songs that were popular on your birthday” could be used by cybercriminals to provide delicate information like your birthday.

As innocent as it might be, posting your high-school graduation photo could also be used to acquire information about the school you went to or when you graduated, and even what your school’s mascot was–things that could answer security questions.

One of the best ways to avoid such scenarios is to adjust your settings and have your status shared with your “Friends” only.

Nevertheless, the best way is to stop taking part in these kinds of trends.

There are different ways to entertain yourself during this quarantine period that won’t require any sensitive information from you, such as playing video games or maybe binge-watching your favorite Netflix shows.

Additionally, ensure your cybersecurity is at its best, especially since there are tons of cybersecurity problems for the last few days.

Besides that, make sure your passwords are hard to guess.

Last year, Forbes made a list of the worst passwords from the past decade. There are a total of 100 passwords that were ranked from bad to worst, so you’ll want to check that out and see if your password is on the list.

If it is, make sure you change it.

Lastly, the quarantine and the coronavirus pandemic has made people thirsty for information, but unfortunately, there are millions of phishing websites that promise COVID-19 cure, vaccine, or simple information.

Remember, if a trend or a game requires you to provide possibly sensitive information, don’t do it.

