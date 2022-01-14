Here’s why you won’t be getting a (dollar)300 child tax credit this month – and how to make up for any shortfalls.

Parents should not expect a child tax credit payment in January, but families who are preparing for tax season can claim any payments that have been missed now.

For some families, January 2022 will be the first time since July 2021 that they will not receive a (dollar)300 child tax credit check to help with groceries, school supplies, and childcare.

In November 2021, President Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) Act stalled in Congress after failing to receive the required votes from the Senate.

That bill included provisions to keep the child tax credit (CTC) at its current level for at least another year.

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia voted no, effectively ending CTC until a compromise on the nearly (dollar)2 trillion social spending plan could be reached.

The Biden administration is working on a bill that, if passed, could restore the payments, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“We’ve talked to Treasury officials and others about doing double payments in February as an option if we get it done in January,” she said.

The plan will work in the same way that it did when people chose to opt out of the child tax credit program in order to receive additional money in their December paycheck.

If a family has added a dependent since then, they may be eligible for additional funds.

Officials say the Biden administration isn’t abandoning the Build Back Better plan, and that the bill could be broken up into smaller pieces and passed piecemeal.

In the meantime, families preparing for tax season will have the opportunity to recover unpaid child tax credits from 2021 when they file their taxes in 2022.

In January, the IRS will send a letter to CTC recipients detailing the exact amount each family received as a result of the expanded Child Tax Credit.

Some payments were delayed by the IRS; for example, many families’ September CTC payments were delayed.

Parents can check if their payment has been sent or processed in the Processed Payments section of the IRS Child Tax Credit portal.

Users should have their IRS username and IDme account information on hand in order to check this information.

Taxpayers will be able to claim the missed advance in addition to the second half of the credit when they file their taxes this year if the payment is confirmed to be missing.

By filing a “Form 8812” with the IRS, parents will be able to reconcile the missing advance payment on their taxes.

