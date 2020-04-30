Historical fall in CO2 emissions in energy

An oil refinery in Texas, March 8, 2020. – Gregory Bull / AP / SIPA

CO2 emissions from the

energy is expected to drop in 2020 due to the epidemic of

coronavirus, felt

the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday, while warning of a likely strong rebound.

Global CO2 emissions from the sector should drop by around 8% (or nearly 2.6 gigatonnes) this year, returning to their lowest level since 2010. This would be the largest decline ever recorded, six times greater than the previous decline recorded in 2009 following the global financial crisis, estimates the IEA in a report.

“The fall in demand is staggering for almost all sources”

According to the agency, which advises developed countries on their energy policies, energy demand is expected to fall by 6% this year – a gigantic loss which represents the equivalent of India’s consumption. “It is a historic shock to the energy world as a whole. With unprecedented health and economic crises, the drop in demand is staggering for almost all sources of energy, particularly for coal, oil and gas, “said Fatih Birol, the executive director of the IEA.

It is the most polluting energies, starting with coal, which suffer the most. The latter suffered from several factors, including the slowdown in activity in China, where coal is still widely used, and competition from cheaper sources of energy. Only renewables, whose costs are falling, are doing well. In the end, emissions have fallen even more than energy demand.

Towards a recovery based on green technologies?

“This historic decline in global emissions, the result of premature death and economic trauma around the world, is by no means a cause for celebration,” said Fatih Birol. “And if we trust what happened after the 2008 financial crisis, we should soon see a strong rebound in emissions as economic conditions improve,” he warns.

The IEA therefore takes this opportunity to advocate for an economic recovery based on green technologies: renewable, energy efficiency, batteries, hydrogen or even carbon capture and sequestration. “Investing in these areas can create jobs, make economies more competitive and steer the world toward a more resilient and cleaner future,” said Fatih Birol.