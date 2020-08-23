HKEX posts record high half-year net profit, revenue

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) posted 8.78 billion Hong Kong dollars of revenue and other income in the first half of the year, up 2 percent, and a net profit of 5.23 billion Hong Kong dollars, up 1 percent year on year.

Average daily turnover in the securities market stood at 117.5 billion Hong Kong dollars, increased by 20 percent from the year before, HKEX said on Wednesday.

The bourse had a very good first half against a turbulent and volatile macro economic backdrop, said its chief executive Charles Li.

“High cash market turnover, record Stock Connect volumes and a notable number of IPOs, including a number of sizable secondary listings, offset softness in investment income which was impacted by swings in global portfolio valuations during the period,” he said in a statement.

Shares fell by 1.42 percent to close at 373.6 Hong Kong dollars per share on Wednesday. (1 U.S. dollar equals 7.75 Hong Kong dollars)