HMRC has extended the penalty-free Self Assessment deadline by one month due to the impact of Covid.

HMRC extends the penalty-free Self Assessment deadline by one month due to the impact of Covid.

If you file online by February 28 and are unable to file by January 31, you will not be charged a late filing penalty.

Late filing and late payment penalties for Self Assessment taxpayers have been waived for one month by HM Revenue and Customs.

Taxpayers will have more time to complete their 2020-2021 tax returns and pay any amounts owed as a result of the move.

It said it was granting the penalty waiver because the impact of Covid-19 had hampered some agents’ and taxpayers’ ability to meet their obligations by the 31 January deadline.

The waivers give taxpayers more time to complete and file their returns online, as well as pay any outstanding taxes, without fear of being charged a £100 late filing fee.

The deadline for filing and paying remains January 31, 2022, but the penalty waivers will allow:

HMRC stated that people should continue to file and pay on time.

Unpaid tax bills will be subject to interest beginning February 1.

It also revealed that nearly 6.5 million of the 12.2 million taxpayers who must file a return by January 31, 2022 have already done so.

“We know the pressures individuals and businesses are facing this year, due to the impacts of Covid-19,” said Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s deputy chief executive and Second Permanent Secretary.

“Our decision to waive penalties for Self Assessment taxpayers for one month will give them more time to meet their obligations without fear of being penalized.”

“We recognize that Omicron is putting people under pressure, so we’re giving millions of people more breathing room to manage their tax affairs,” said Lucy Frazer, Financial Secretary to the Treasury.

“Waiving late filing and payment penalties will help to alleviate financial burdens and protect livelihoods as we move forward in the coming months.”

According to one tax expert, HMRC’s decision to extend the tax filing deadline shows leniency, but it also benefits the department.

“It’s a very surprising and unexpected move from HMRC to extend the 31 January tax return filing deadline to February 28, acknowledging possible difficulties taxpayers have faced due to the recent impact of coronavirus,” said Nimesh Shah, CEO of tax advisory firm Blick Rothenberg.

Despite the disruption caused by the pandemic this year, it’s a repeat of last year’s strategy.

