Home Depot’s New Year’s Eve hours are listed below.

Many shoppers flock to HOME Depot for holiday decor during the holiday season.

With New Year’s Day approaching, many people are wondering what hours their local home improvement store is open for last-minute holiday shopping.

New Year’s Day, which falls on January 1 each year, is one of the 11 federal holidays.

Home Depot will be open on New Year’s Day, unlike Christmas Day, though hours will vary by location.

The same is true for New Year’s Eve, which may have limited hours due to the holiday.

Christmas is a federal holiday observed on December 25 of each year, when businesses close to allow employees to spend time with their families.

While Home Depot is no exception, shoppers can get their last-minute shopping done on Christmas Eve, when the store is open during regular business hours.

Because store hours may differ, it’s always a good idea to double-check with your local store to make sure you’ll have enough time.

With its headquarters in Cobb County, Georgia, Home Depot is one of America’s largest home improvement retailers.

Ron Brill, Bernard Marcus, Ken Langone, Arthur Blank, and Pat Farrah founded the company in 1978, and it has since grown into a billion-dollar operation thanks to its home improvement sales.

Tools, hardware, builders hardware, lumber, appliances, building materials, paint, plumbing, flooring, gardening supplies, and plants are some of the most popular items sold at Home Depot.

They’re also known for selling indoor and outdoor Christmas decorations during the holiday season.

There are reportedly 2,312 stores across the country as of March 2021.