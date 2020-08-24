Hong Kong to take up with WTO against so-called US sanctions

Hong Kong will take up with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the so-called U.S. sanctions, Chief Executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam said Tuesday.

Hong Kong is an independent WTO member and the U.S. moves breach the rules and regulations of the international body, Lam said at a press briefing ahead of an Executive Council meeting, describing the sanctions as “totally unjustified.”

Despite the so-called sanctions, Hong Kong will continue to introduce its strengths, especially those from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and in the financial services, to U.S. companies interested in setting up their business in Hong Kong, Lam said.

Lam also dismissed the allegation that the national security law in Hong Kong is “weaponized” and stressed the law is needed to safeguard national security and the safety of Hong Kong residents.

Instead, financial systems have been weaponized by some foreign countries to impose sanctions against Hong Kong and some social media platforms have also been weaponized to dox Hong Kong residents, Lam said.

Lam condemned some foreign counties for their double standards on the postponement of the Legislative Council election in Hong Kong.