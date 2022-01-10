House prices: In England and Wales, the average home sold for over £95,000 last year.

House prices: In England and Wales, the average seller made more than £95,000 on their home last year.

Last year, those who sold detached homes made an average profit of £151,840 over what they paid for them.

According to estate agent Hamptons, the average house seller in England and Wales sold their home for around £95,000 more than they paid.

This is up from an average gross gain of £83,550 in 2020.

Last year, those selling detached homes made an average profit of £151,840, while those selling flats made an average profit of £54,690 in 2021.

According to Hamptons, one in every five flat sellers (19%) will lose money on their property in 2021, compared to only 4% of detached house sellers.

Sellers in London continued to make the most money, but due to slower price growth in the capital, last year was the first time since the Hamptons’ records began in 2015 that they made a gross profit of less than £200,000.

People are also getting out more, possibly as a result of the pandemic’s lifestyle changes.

Last year, nearly two-thirds of sellers (64%) sold their home within a decade, compared to only 59 percent in 2019.

“Soaring house price growth over the last 18 months has driven up the amount of money homeowners have made,” Aneisha Beveridge, Hamptons’ head of research, said.

“However, while larger property owners have reaped the benefits of buyers seeking more space, flat owners have seen lower returns.

“House price increases are primarily influenced by two factors: the length of time people have owned their home and the point in the housing cycle at which they purchased.”

“Homeowners who have owned their properties for longer have typically seen higher price growth and thus made larger profits – though most of these profits are never seen by sellers because they are reinvested back into the housing market when they make their next purchase.”

According to Hamptons, the following are the average seller gains among those who sold last year:

