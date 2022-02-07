House prices in the United Kingdom are rising at their fastest rate since 2003, but the cost of living crisis is expected to slow growth in 2022.

Although the cost of living crisis has slowed the pace of growth, house prices in the UK increased by 9.8% in 2021.

According to new data, house price growth is expected to slow significantly this year, with only a 0.3% increase in January.

Despite the fact that, according to Halifax’s House Price Index, prices will rise by more than £24,500 in 2021, the largest annual cash increase since March 2003.

House prices increased to an average of £276,091 in December, as rising living costs and interest rate hikes began to trickle down to mortgage prices.

While the annual rate of growth has remained constant at 9.7%, monthly house price growth has dropped to its lowest level since June 2021.

As a result, house price growth is expected to slow this year.

“Transaction volumes are returning to more normal levels following the peak activity of 2021,” said Russell Galley, Managing Director of Halifax.

“Affordability is at an all-time low, as house price increases continue to outpace wage growth.

“Despite record numbers of first-time buyers entering the market last year, younger generations continue to face significant barriers to home ownership, as deposit requirements remain high.”

“While the limited supply of new housing stock on the market will continue to support house prices, the rate of house price growth is expected to slow significantly over the next year.”

Despite the UK being under lockdown for the first half of the year, the average house price rose to new highs on eight occasions in 2021.

This, combined with the stamp duty holiday and the race for space as a result of homeworking, will have prompted buyers to move forward with home purchases that they had planned for this year, according to Halifax.

The extension of the government’s job and income support schemes, such as the furlough self-employed grant scheme, boosted the labor market and may have given some households the confidence to make purchases, according to the report.

Mr Galley noted, however, that as inflation rises, this growth will be unlikely to continue at its current rate.

“Looking ahead, the prospect of further interest rate hikes this year to combat rising inflation,” he said.

