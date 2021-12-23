Household bills are expected to rise by at least £600 by April and up to £1,000 by October.

Household bills are expected to rise by at least £600 by April and by up to £1,000 by next October, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Experts warn that rising wholesale gas prices may cause bills to double to more than £2,200 by the end of next year.

According to energy and consumer groups, the average household energy bill will rise by at least £600 by the spring.

There are concerns that rising wholesale gas prices will cause bills to rise even more in 2022, possibly doubling to over £2,200 on average by then.

When the UK’s energy regulator, Ofgem, resets its energy price cap in April, bills for households who have not fixed their energy tariff will rise by at least 45 to 50 percent, according to Energy UK.

Citizens Advice predicted that, due to rising wholesale gas prices, Ofgem’s price cap would rise from £1,277 to at least £1,891 in April, while consultancy Cornwall Insight predicts a price cap of £1,995, a 56 percent increase and more than £700 per household.

Citizens Advice’s Alex Belsham-Harris said the organization’s advisers were already seeing people forced to choose between heating and eating.

He believes that as energy prices rise, the problem will only worsen.

“With major increases in energy bills beginning in April and other living costs rising, the government’s quickest and easiest way to provide direct assistance to those who are hardest hit will be through the benefits system.”

“At the moment, the energy price cap provides much-needed protection to households from skyrocketing energy bills.

It also buys the government time to put in place measures to mitigate the financial pain of rising bills.”

Small and medium-sized energy suppliers have already collapsed due to rising gas prices in 2021.

Due to Ofgem’s price cap, they were unable to pass on the cost of a rise in wholesale gas prices.

At the start of the year, energy suppliers were paying 54p per therm of gas.

By September, the price had risen to around £4.50 per therm, up from £3 in August.

Since 2019, UK energy suppliers have been limited in what they can charge customers due to the Ofgem price cap.

The cap takes into account energy prices, but it isn’t updated frequently enough to keep up with this year’s spike.

Energy prices: household bills ‘to rise by at least £600 by April and up to £1,000 by next October’