How can Turkiye and Armenia reclaim their trade potential in the midst of normalization?

How can Turkiye and Armenia reclaim their trade potential amid normalization?

Turkish-Armenian economic relations could flourish amid normalization efforts, despite years of trade barriers and frozen political ties.

Despite the lack of diplomatic relations and a closed border, Armenia and Turkiye have been trading for years via a circuitous route that passes through Georgia, a country on both sides of the border.

Economics and trade are now recognized as real incentives for normalization, according to Richard Giragosian, a US-born Armenian who heads the Regional Studies Center (RSC) think tank in Yerevan.

He emphasized that this was not the case a few years ago, and that the economic potential between Armenia and Turkiye, as well as the prospects of reopening the border, are part of a larger regional trade and transportation restoration.

Due to border closures with Azerbaijan and Turkiye, Armenia is a landlocked country with limited economic interactions with its neighbors.

Other South Caucasian countries, on the other hand, have long had important trade and transportation links with their neighbors.

Armenia now has two international borders, one with Georgia to the north and the other with Iran to the south.

Georgia has provided Armenia with a trade route to the rest of the world.

“This isn’t just a good start; it’s also a critical first step toward lowering transportation costs,” Giragosian said.

He went on to say that trade no longer has to bypass border restrictions and go through Georgia, and that direct trade relations would automatically lower export and import costs.

Atmosphere of mutual benefit

The RSC has been conducting joint research with the Economic Policy Research Foundation of Turkiye (TEPAV). “Our studies’ findings indicate that cross-border trade, stability, and jobs will benefit the east of Turkey the most,” Giragosian said, referring to Turkiye’s former name.

He believes that the eastern region of Turkiye, rather than the national economy, will benefit the most from the reopening of the border, both in terms of tourism and trade.

He added, “It’s a win-win situation.”

Protectionism, the construction of walls, and the closure of borders do not promote economic growth or development, he emphasized.

“I believe the Armenian economy would welcome the competition that will develop between Armenia and Turkey,” he said, adding that the lack of diplomatic relations has resulted in a situation where a lack of information encourages misinformation.

