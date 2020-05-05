How Cedars-Sinai was drawn into the struggle over Trump’s claim for COVID-19 treatment

President Trump’s headline at his April 23 press conference on the coronavirus concerned the injection of disinfectants to kill the virus. This statement prompted health authorities and disinfectant manufacturers to warn against this.

But Trump spoke at this briefing about a second possible treatment – bringing a “very strong light” into the body to kill the virus. “The whole concept of light, as it kills in a minute, is – that’s pretty powerful,” he said.

Though it was receiving less attention than Trump’s disinfectant reverie at the time, his dismissed clue to bombard the virus with light in the body has become a political occasion. There are allegations that information about possible treatment on social media has been suppressed just because it was mentioned by Trump.

President Trump gets the ball rolling on UV light as a COVID treatment

At the heart of the controversy is the money-losing biotech company Aytu BioScience from Colorado, which advertises lighting technology as a “potential first-class COVID-19 treatment”. However, Aytu depends on the credibility of the approach at the respected medical facility it was developed at: the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, one of the most respected non-profit hospitals in the country.

But Cedars doesn’t see things that way. In one of his few public statements about the technology, Cedars indicated that it was “pre-clinical” and “has not been tested or used on patients.”

The institution refuses to disclose public laboratory data that it claims could confirm claims that the technology would work against the corona virus, and says that a paper with the data is still under review by more than one peer-reviewed scientific journal becomes.

Waiting for publication of the paper “reflects the shared process that academic medical centers and other research institutions are using to advance their science,” said Cedars spokesman Duke Helfand.

This didn’t stop Aytu, who advertised the technology on Fox Business, and says it is politically attacked by President Trump’s critics simply because he publicly mentioned it.

It’s about a device called Aytu Healight, a flexible catheter that is equipped with LEDs that emit UVA rays. The aim is to insert the catheter into the trachea of ​​the sickest COVID-19 patients – those who undergo oxygen ventilation – and to bombard infected cells with the supposedly virus-killing light rays. However, no evidence has been published that this works in the human body or at all for viruses.

The technology was developed as part of Cedars’ Medically Associated Science and Technology Program (MAST). Cedars licensed it to Aytu in a deal announced earlier this month.

During a conference call the day after the Healight license agreement was announced, Josh Disbrow, CEO of Aytu, quoted the “proven effectiveness of the technology in killing the coronavirus” and said the company would be approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration Patients request “start immediately”.

It is true that the healing light may have therapeutic value in the fight against COVID-19. But it can also turn out that much of the enthusiasm for treatment with UV light is based on the despair of finding something, something with scientific plausibility, regardless of which data support it.

In the latter case, there is a risk that Cedars-Sinai may associate his name with over-promotion of a chimera. That would not be good for the reputation of the medical center.

To make matters worse, the search for COVID-19 treatments is being politicized, which is due to Trump’s preference for pronouncing scientifically non-validated therapies such as antimalarials and the internal consumption of disinfectants.

In fact, Aytu says it has been the victim of a partisan backlash aimed at Trump.

Efforts to publicize the healight have been “censored” by the video services YouTube and Vimeo, which have shut down a video about the device prepared by the company and Twitter, which temporarily blocked Aytus’ account.

“Nowadays, politics seem to dictate that if one party says, ‘The sky is blue, the other party is obliged to answer,’ No it is not, and you are a terrible person because you thought so ‘”, complained of Disbrow in a Wall Street Journal published on April 27. “This leaves no room for science in which the data speak for itself, regardless of the ideology and only when it is ready.”

