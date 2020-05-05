How Cedars-Sinai was drawn into the struggle over Trump’s claim for COVID-19 treatment

President Trump’s headline at his April 23 press conference on the coronavirus concerned the injection of disinfectants to kill the virus. This statement prompted health authorities and disinfectant manufacturers to warn against this.
But Trump spoke at this briefing about a second possible treatment – bringing a “very strong light” into the body to kill the virus. “The whole concept of light, as it kills in a minute, is – that’s pretty powerful,” he said.
Though it was receiving less attention than Trump’s disinfectant reverie at the time, his dismissed clue to bombard the virus with light in the body has become a political occasion. There are allegations that information about possible treatment on social media has been suppressed just because it was mentioned by Trump.
President Trump gets the ball rolling on UV light as a COVID treatment
At the heart of the controversy is the money-losing biotech company Aytu BioScience from Colorado, which advertises lighting technology as a “potential first-class COVID-19 treatment”. However, Aytu depends on the credibility of the approach at the respected medical facility it was developed at: the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, one of the most respected non-profit hospitals in the country.
But Cedars doesn’t see things that way. In one of his few public statements about the technology, Cedars indicated that it was “pre-clinical” and “has not been tested or used on patients.”
The institution refuses to disclose public laboratory data that it claims could confirm claims that the technology would work against the corona virus, and says that a paper with the data is still under review by more than one peer-reviewed scientific journal becomes.
Waiting for publication of the paper “reflects the shared process that academic medical centers and other research institutions are using to advance their science,” said Cedars spokesman Duke Helfand.
This didn’t stop Aytu, who advertised the technology on Fox Business, and says it is politically attacked by President Trump’s critics simply because he publicly mentioned it.
It’s about a device called Aytu Healight, a flexible catheter that is equipped with LEDs that emit UVA rays. The aim is to insert the catheter into the trachea of the sickest COVID-19 patients – those who undergo oxygen ventilation – and to bombard infected cells with the supposedly virus-killing light rays. However, no evidence has been published that this works in the human body or at all for viruses.
The technology was developed as part of Cedars’ Medically Associated Science and Technology Program (MAST). Cedars licensed it to Aytu in a deal announced earlier this month.
During a conference call the day after the Healight license agreement was announced, Josh Disbrow, CEO of Aytu, quoted the “proven effectiveness of the technology in killing the coronavirus” and said the company would be approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration Patients request “start immediately”.
It is true that the healing light may have therapeutic value in the fight against COVID-19. But it can also turn out that much of the enthusiasm for treatment with UV light is based on the despair of finding something, something with scientific plausibility, regardless of which data support it.
In the latter case, there is a risk that Cedars-Sinai may associate his name with over-promotion of a chimera. That would not be good for the reputation of the medical center.
To make matters worse, the search for COVID-19 treatments is being politicized, which is due to Trump’s preference for pronouncing scientifically non-validated therapies such as antimalarials and the internal consumption of disinfectants.
In fact, Aytu says it has been the victim of a partisan backlash aimed at Trump.
Efforts to publicize the healight have been “censored” by the video services YouTube and Vimeo, which have shut down a video about the device prepared by the company and Twitter, which temporarily blocked Aytus’ account.
“Nowadays, politics seem to dictate that if one party says, ‘The sky is blue, the other party is obliged to answer,’ No it is not, and you are a terrible person because you thought so ‘”, complained of Disbrow in a Wall Street Journal published on April 27. “This leaves no room for science in which the data speak for itself, regardless of the ideology and only when it is ready.”
The interest in our UV light technology developed by @MarkPimentelMD and his team at @CedarsSinai is incredible. For reasons that are still unclear, YouTube has deactivated the link. If you are interested in how our technology works, you will find a new link here. https://t.co/n1dkFGRlLH
– Aytu_BioScience (@BioscienceAytu), April 25, 2020
Mark Pimentel, Executive Director of MAST, declined to be interviewed in the file. “Dr. Pimentel and the MAST team are waiting to speak publicly about the results until their research results are published,” says Helfand.
In a press release from Aytu, however, Pimentel was quoted as saying: “Our team has shown that administering a specific spectrum of UVA light can eradicate viruses in infected human cells (including coronavirus) and bacteria in the region while maintaining healthy cells stay.”
Ali Rezaie, an employee of Pimentel, was also quoted as saying: “Based on our findings, we believe that this therapeutic approach has the potential to significantly increase the high morbidity and mortality of coronavirus-infected patients and patients infected with other respiratory pathogens influence.”
MAST started working on a technology to treat pathogens with ultraviolet light in 2016. For most of this period, MAST focused on applying the concept to gastrointestinal disorders, the specialty of Pimentel and his top employees.
MAST appears to have published only one record of the concept. This was a summary, which was published in October in the United European Gastroenterology Journal. The effects of UVA light on eight types of bacteria and a fungus were discussed in the laboratory and the safety of a light-fitted catheter inserted into the colon of laboratory mice was reported.
The study generally did not cover viruses, and certainly not the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which was not known to exist at the time. The conclusion from laboratory tests was that UVA rays, which are believed to be less harmful to healthy cells than UVC rays, kill digestive system bacteria. The study also concluded that an optical catheter did not cause internal injuries in the mice.
Enter Aytu. The company in Englewood, Colorado, is full of red ink after posting a $ 27 million loss on sales of $ 7.3 million and an operating loss of $ 9.7 million on sales in fiscal 2019 of $ 4.6 million in the following two quarters at the end of December. 31
The company, which focused on a range of products that included testosterone, pediatric fluoride, and cough syrup, clearly discovered new opportunities in the coronavirus pandemic. A contract to import a Chinese test for COVID-19 antibodies was signed in March, although the test was not approved by the FDA.
Aytu announced the license agreement with Cedars on April 20. Disbrow discussed the contract the following day in a conference call for Wall Street analysts. The company was not shy about announcing its connection to Cedars-Sinai, which it mentioned ten times in the seven paragraphs of the announcement, without the headline. Disbrow claimed during the conference call that the healight showed “proven efficacy” against the corona virus.
Two days later, Trump mentioned the technology at his press conference and the UV light craze was on.
Fearing that “the President’s comments could trigger a backlash against the idea of UV light as a treatment that could affect our ability to spread the word,” Disbrow wrote in his comment, “we decided to open a YouTube account to create and upload. ” A video animation that we created and tweeted. It received around 50,000 views within 24 hours. Then YouTube removed it. “
He emailed me: “Whether you call it censorship or community guidelines, we are all trying our best to get answers and solutions. … I see this as a ‘we’ problem , not against us. “
A few points about this. One is whether it is appropriate for a biotech company to use YouTube animations and Twitter tweets to report on a medical device that is said to be submitted for FDA review.
Who should be the audience for these animations? If not FDA auditors, are it equity investors who were generally less enthusiastic about Aytu? (His shares peaked at $ 2.02 on April 27, near their high for the year, and then fell about 19% to close at $ 1.64 on Thursday.)
Disbra’s complaint was picked up by a number of right-wing news sources that kidnapped Trump’s critics. “Firm is testing the UV light treatment that Trump has mocked about mentioning,” the conservative Washington Times reported.
“Well, the radical demes and the left may want to slow down a bit because President Trump may be up to something here,” noted Lou Dobbs in his Fox Business program on April 24th. The idea of ultraviolet light as a therapeutic agent in the human body is currently being tested . “
Disbrow appeared. via Fox Business on April 30th. “There is a lot of information about UV light … that shows its effectiveness in eradicating viruses like corona virus,” he said.
However, there are reasons for skepticism. David Gorski, an oncologist at Wayne State University and an experienced punk science debunker, is in doubt. In a lengthy analysis, Gorski called the device “a highly implausible treatment for COVID-19”.
Gorski noted that the healight is likely to kill both healthy and infected cells in a way that “could significantly worsen the inflammatory response that has damaged the lungs to the point that the patient must be on a ventilator.”
In Aytus animations, he added, the catheter was only inserted into the trachea, not the lungs. This prompted him to wonder whether the light beam could reach the worst infected cells deeper in the lungs. The animations also don’t show how light can reach other parts of the body that are apparently attacked by the virus, including the kidneys, central nervous system, and bloodstream.
Aytu defended his claims for Healight in a April 24 tweet that said “Peer review data will be released in days” to confirm his claims about Healight’s potential as a COVID-19 treatment. However, this has not yet happened.
Cedars-Sinais Helfand told me that Pimentel has “no date” yet for release. He said the study with the data had been submitted to more than one peer-reviewed journal “to ensure that it was rigorously reviewed.” It is possible that the published paper supports Pimentel and Aytu’s optimism, but it doesn’t sound as if it should be expected to be published “in days”.
When I asked if Cedars was concerned that his reputation or name could be compromised by publicly linking Aytus to optimistic statements about the healing light, Helfand simply replied, “No.”
But maybe it should be that way.
