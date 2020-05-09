how company canteens prepare for takeover

New food offer, strengthening of take-away sales, marking on the ground … Many avenues are proposed to rethink these central places in the lives of employees.

So far, so close: in South Korea, in several companies, workers can have lunch side by side or face to face … But always separated by a plexiglass plate. One way to deal with the risks of contamination posed by the coronavirus. In France, the question now arises: will we have company canteens for deconfinement? As May 11 approaches, workers will have to go back to work without having access to restaurants, bars and cafes, which will remain closed until at least June. In these conditions, the canteen risks being a particularly popular haven, provided, however, that sanitary measures are implemented, so that this space does not become a central vector of contamination.

Professionals in the sector have therefore been thrown into a race against the clock to be ready to welcome customers again on Monday, when a number of companies have reopened. These last weeks have