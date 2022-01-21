How do rising mortgage interest rates affect you now that they’ve reached their highest level since the pandemic began?

How do rising mortgage interest rates affect you now that they’ve reached their highest point since the pandemic began?

MORTGAGE RATES ARE BEGINNING TO RISE AGAIN, and many people are unsure how this will affect them.

According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.56 percent for the week ending January 20.

This is not only higher than the previous week’s rate of 3.45%, but it’s also the highest level since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The recent increase comes as markets anticipate the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision in 2022, which is expected to cool demand.

“Purchase demand has moderated in advance of the spring homebuying season as a result of higher mortgage rates,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

“However, supply is near historic lows, and home prices are high, keeping the market competitive.”

In order to combat surging inflation, which was at 7% in December, the central bank now expects up to four rate hikes in 2022.

The Federal Reserve does not set mortgage rates, but its monetary policies have an impact on them.

Simply put, as interest rates rise, borrowing becomes more expensive.

This will have a particularly negative impact on first-time home buyers.

According to calculator.net, if you took action today at a 3.56 percent rate, you would pay about (dollar)188,592 in total interest on a (dollar)300,000 loan over 30 years.

If you had done the same thing when interest rates were 2.72 percent earlier in the pandemic, you would have paid (dollar)139,186 – (dollar)49,406 less overall.

When shopping for a mortgage, compare interest rates and the annual percentage rate (APR), which represents the total cost of the loan.

Some lenders may advertise low interest rates but then slap you with high fees that show up in the APR.

Meanwhile, when interest rates rise, homeowners who want to refinance will find the process more expensive.

If you haven’t already committed to a fixed rate, now is a good time to do so.

Just keep in mind that if you lock in a mortgage rate, you will not benefit if rates fall in the future until your deal expires.

Also, just because the Fed intends to raise rates multiple times in the coming years doesn’t mean home prices will fall in 2022.

According to Maggie Overholt, lead editor at The Mortgage Reports, prices will not fall unless there is a housing crash.

Because homeowners have “plenty of equity” and there is “strong employment,” this is unlikely.

“Prices are not going to drop overnight.”

They shouldn’t, however, continue to grow at this rate…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.