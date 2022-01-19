How do you know what’s right and what’s wrong when it comes to ethical investment?

How do you know what’s right and what’s wrong when it comes to investing for good?

Who are the ‘philosopher kings’ in the investment world that we can put our trust in?

Nobody ever believes they’ve made a mistake.

Most of us go about our daily lives believing that, if not always correct, what we are doing is at least justifiable or acceptable in the circumstances.

When you pause at the intersection, the car behind you beeps because the driver believes you are making a mistake and that they are correct in alerting you to proceed.

You believe they are mistaken because you were unsure whether you had enough room and were correct in waiting.

Who was correct?

People may purposefully do wrong things for the thrill, or to re-create a sense of shame, or because they are filled with hatred or anger.

Murderers are almost certainly aware that they are breaking the law.

However, it’s possible that this isn’t the case.

Maybe they make up all kinds of excuses to justify what they’re doing in order to carry it out.

People who are clever are the best at justifying their actions.

There can be a lot of overlap between what is acceptable, maybe (a work event), and what is not acceptable (a party).

Is something that only looks wrong in hindsight made okay if someone says sorry? Is something right only right for a time, until new evidence comes to light that reveals it to be completely horrifying?

In the exercise of judgement, collective hindsight is a huge advantage.

If you bought coal in the 1980s, you may regret it now.

They made sense at the time because the mines supported thousands of jobs.

In 1985, my family marched to save the local mine.

A placard was held up by me, who was four years old at the time.

Was it wrong for my family to want our village’s mine to stay open in the 1980s?

Lines that are smudged.

It’s for this reason that we need Sue Grays and judges.

Can fund managers, governance committees, or even regulators, in a world where impact claims abound, be the arbiters of this moral minefield?

