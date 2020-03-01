How does an investment in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) affect the volatility of your portfolio?

If you are interested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI), you should consider the beta (a measure of the volatility of the stock price) to understand how the stock is doing Your portfolio could impact. Volatility is considered a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors can consider volatility to fall into two main categories. First, we have company-specific volatility, that is, the price fluctuations of a single stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this risk in a portfolio. The second type is caused by the natural volatility of the markets as a whole. For example, certain macroeconomic events will affect (practically) all stocks in the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a particular stock is affected by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett warned that volatility is not synonymous with risk, beta is still a useful factor to consider. To use it well, you first need to know that the overall market beta is one. Any stock with a beta greater than one is considered to be more volatile than the market, while stocks with a beta below one are either less volatile or have a poor correlation with the market.

What we can learn from the beta of IIVI

If we enlarge II-VI, we see that it has a five-year beta of 1.21. This is over 1, so the stock price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market in the past. If the past is a clue, we would expect II-VI stocks to rise faster than the markets in times of optimism, but to fall faster in times of pessimism. Beta is worth considering, but it is also important to consider whether II-VI increases profits and sales. You can see for yourself below.

NasdaqGS: IIVI Income Statement, February 29, 2020 More

Does the size of IIVI affect the expected beta?

II-VI is a relatively large company with a market cap of $ 2.7 billion. Most companies of this size are actively traded, with a decent volume of shares changing hands every day. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting that it can be used in some way for macroeconomic conditions. For example, it could be a high-growth stock with many investors trading the stocks. It is noteworthy when large companies have high beta values, as it usually takes significant capital flows to move their stock prices.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the II-VI share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high-growth company or that it is strongly influenced by the mood because it is speculative. Alternatively, the business model could have operational leverage. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there’s a lot more to learn. In order to fully understand whether IIVI is a good investment for you, we must also consider important company-specific basics such as the financial health and performance of II-VI. I urge you to continue your research by looking at the following:

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “If you find an error that warrants a correction, please contact the publisher at [email protected], This article from Simply Wall St is general in nature. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell shares and does not take into account your goals or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.

We would like to provide you with a long-term focused research analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or quality materials. Thank you for reading.