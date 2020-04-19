how French e-tailers are adapting

In a shutdown economy, it is not easy for online stores to manage flows. On Tuesday, the Nanterre court asked Amazon to limit its deliveries to only essential products and to assess the risks linked to the coronavirus. The next day, the delivery giant decided to close its sites across the country. In France, 94% of e-commerce sites are still open according to a study by Fevad (Federation of e-commerce and distance selling) published at the end of March.

For Julien Dutreuil, former Amazon and partner in the consulting firm Bartle, this closure represents an opportunity for the consumer to turn to “other models” more versed in eco-responsible, social and societal, this which is “not natural” at Amazon, for which service and customer satisfaction take precedence.

He thus quotes Décathlon, Fnac-Darty, Leroy-Merlin or Kiabi, as companies where the well-being of the employee is put forward, evoking “warehouse owners who know each of their employees”.

According to Fevad, “e-traders have profoundly adapted the organization of work. 82% of companies practice teleworking, 66% use short-time working and 22% have closed certain sites”.

Some large brands, such as the Fnac-Darty group, have even completely restructured around e-commerce. “We continue to adapt almost daily to deal with this unprecedented situation,” said a spokesperson.

After the total closure of the physical points of sale, Fnac-Darty chose to focus “only on home delivery”, with some adjustments however. “We have set up contactless delivery”, explains the group. “Very concretely, we notify you when we arrive and we drop the package either in the mailbox or on your landing”, no signature required.

Others also offer “click and collect” solutions: at the Cdiscount e-merchant, customers can order online and collect their package from a Casino group store, their parent company.

Supply difficulties

According to the Fevad study, “85% of sites note an extension of time to deliver packages to cyber-buyers”.

To respond to this more difficult period from the logistics point of view, Cdiscount chose, from the start of containment, to process “as a priority orders that meet essential needs such as food, hygiene or even pet stores … ”

Commercial sites are also “numerous to say they already have supply difficulties (40%) and 48% expect this to happen”, according to Fevad.

Some, like Fnac-Darty, had built up stocks “upstream” which enabled it to avoid stock-outs. Today, the brand notices tensions on certain categories of products such as books, for example.

For household appliances, the group has chosen to maintain after-sales service repairs. The brand advises “according to the typology of breakdowns to prioritize what is essential for the functioning of a household (cold, cooking, washing) and by type of household (isolated persons, nursing staff and persons requested on a service mission public, large families) “, details Fnac-Darty. Consequently, the other interventions must wait at least 15 days.

Strict sanitary measures

During repairs, all precautions are taken: “gloves, masks, hydroalcoholic gel and, if possible, the customer should not be in the same room”, lists the spokesperson.

The same rigor is required in warehouses, according to the brand: “staff equipment”, “markings on the ground …” but also “a specific display” and a daily brief for managers “to remind them of barrier actions”. In addition, the Fnac-Darty group claims to have “regular dialogue with employee representatives”.

For its part, Cdiscount claims to have deployed in its warehouses “the strictest sanitary measures”. “We monitor the effectiveness of the systems in place on a daily basis, thanks in particular to a team of volunteers from the Headquarters teams,” explains the e-merchant, who points out that he “worked very early on with the social partners to define and adapt hygiene measures “.