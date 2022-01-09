How getting in shape can help you manage your finances better

How getting in shape can help you manage your money better

Aviva’s research reveals a link between how we feel physically and mentally and our ability to manage our finances.

It’s a new year, and I’m sure you, like me, are hoping that 2022 will see the end of restrictions that limit our freedom, as well as increased immunity and a happier, healthier life for all of us.

The weekend newspapers were full of the typical “get fit,” “how to be happy,” “go vegan,” and “quit the booze” features that this time of year brings.

We all begin the new year with the best of intentions, hoping to better our lives in a variety of ways.

Given that I write about money, you’d think this column would suggest that now is the best time of year to review your finances.

That is, after all, always a good idea.

But no, I’m not going to give in to that tried and, to be honest, tired topic.

Instead, I’d like to acknowledge how difficult money management is for many (if not most) people.

It’s not an easy task.

Financial services companies use a lot of jargon and acronyms in their communication.

Many of us are befuddled by numbers, percentages, and interest rates, and we are taught that if we can’t master basic math, we should be ashamed.

There isn’t enough time spent figuring out why so many of us are afraid of managing our money.

It’s the overwhelming stress of not having enough, the shame of being in debt, the agonizing guilt and worry of not being able to afford the latest fashion or technology that children demand.

According to “experts,” the issue is a lack of education.

But I believe that’s only part of the reason why so many of us have trouble managing our money.

The psychology of money is more important.

Our personal temperament and the way our brains work, in my experience, are far more important factors in our ability to budget and plan effectively.

I write about personal finance all day, every day – but do I budget? I’m afraid to say no, and it gives me a lot of anxiety as the month draws to a close and I’m scraping by.

