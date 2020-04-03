How hotel giants deal with all these brands after the corona virus

Coronavirus travel anxiety has temporarily closed many hotels around the world. But if these doors are opened again, the trend of rampant expansion of hotel brands in recent years may look different.

With the rise of competitors for alternative accommodations such as Airbnb, hotel companies added brands that appeal to different prices and tastes. After the merger with Starwood in 2016, Marriott has won 30 brands. Hilton launched its 18th brand earlier this year, the “affordable lifestyle” pace. Accor operates 39 different hotel brands worldwide.

Keith Barr, CEO of IHG, warned that brand building would inflate the brand. Analysts said the trend was prone to a downturn. The current downturn in coronaviruses is greater than almost anyone could have predicted. However, this does not necessarily mean that the industry is on the brink of extinction.

“A hotel company needs to work hard to restore all of these brands,” said Makarand Mody, marketing professor at Boston University’s School of Hospitality Administration. “However, the decision to lose a brand is still a big decision.”

Identity through downturn

With the single-digit occupancy of many hotels in the world, hoteliers and large hotel companies today focus more on survival than on the future. As soon as travelers return, large hotel companies need to re-evaluate and recalibrate their brand portfolios, which is what each flag stands for.

Brands with an uncertain future, such as W Hotels and even the proposed rejuvenation of Sheraton by Marriott, could be particularly vulnerable in the current downturn, Mody said. Marriott has struck five W hotels off the flag in two years before the coronavirus affects the hotel industry, and the hotel giant was close to its planned Sheraton hotel brand overhaul.

Long-term contracts with hotel operators make closing an entire brand difficult for large hotel companies. Instead, the company might choose to cool off with new brand launches or extend the time frame for operators to invest and adapt to new brand standards.

“The effort and investment that goes into building a brand, especially on a scale like Sheraton, creates a scenario where there is a great risk that all of your franchisees will now be in the open market if you choose to to withdraw the flag. Mody said. “The operators would not be obliged to stay with you as a Marriott. You will then be open to poaching through the IHGs or Hiltons of the world. That could be the reason why a company is hesitant to retire a brand. “

Marriott did not respond to Skift’s request for comment, and IHG and Hilton were unable to comment in time for publication.

Instead of taking the risk of brand adjustment leading to a further loss of operations, hotel companies might choose to re-flag the de-flag.

“It can happen that brands collapse just because it is more efficient to market, advertise, or re-launch that brand,” said Flo Lugli, president and founder of travel consultancy Navesink Advisory Group. “Brand leaders might say,” This is a Westin today, but here is a list of 100 Westins that don’t meet brand standards. So let’s reposition them in Sheraton. “

It is still a costly investment to change flag affiliation, as everything from signs to bedding to restaurants has to change to meet the requirements of the new flag. But the parent brand probably sees it as a better choice than losing an operator to a competitor.

“If there are leading brands and owners are unable to meet standards or planned updates, they may be able to fly a new flag instead of pulling an entire brand out of circulation,” said Lugli. “The goal is not to lose one of these hotels, but to convert it to another brand, where they can get the desired average daily rates based on the condition and location of the property.”

Most analysts interviewed for this story don’t expect hotel brand mass resignation to be due to the decline in coronavirus travel, especially if the owner is happy with the brand and continues to make timely franchise payments.

“With the initial recovery, I would expect new offerings to come only from the strongest brands,” said Linda Canina, a professor at the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University.

