How I Budget: I’m a £3,400-per-month ethical communications manager.

Sunit Bagree, 42, a communications manager for the University of Sussex’s School of Global Studies, recently relocated from London to Brighton.

In this installment of our How I Manage My Money series, we’ll look at how people in the United Kingdom spend, save, and invest money to cover their expenses and achieve their goals.

My investment income, rental income from my London flat, and work income total around £3,400 per month before taxes.

Groceries and household goods £280; interest-only mortgage payments on a very small mortgage, service charge and ground rent £200; mobile phone £40; energy, water, TV, and broadband around £140.

The amount of money spent on recreation varies.

I’m working on two projects as part of my job that require ethical investing.

The first aims to learn how economies in areas affected by forced displacement function and how they can be helped to thrive.

The second aims to learn how poor countries provide urban infrastructure and how marginalized communities can benefit from it.

I’ve worked in the non-profit sector for nearly my entire career, focusing on global issues like human rights, democracy, peace, and development.

I’ve worked and lived in West Africa and South Asia in the past, and I consider my work to be a calling.

I didn’t get any personal finance advice in school, and advice was only given to students who were having financial difficulties at university.

Fortunately, I learned about money management from my family, but I still believe that learning from experts would have been beneficial when I was younger.

When it comes to whether I’m a spender or a saver, there are times in my life when I’m more focused on one than the other, but I try to strike a balance overall.

I enjoy eating at good restaurants and am willing to spend money there.

Most of my spending has been done online since March of last year, but I am spending more in person now than I was earlier this year.

